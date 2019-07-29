Swedish word of the day: glass

<p>Swedish <i>glass</i> is not the same as English 'glass': in Sweden, this is the word for 'ice cream'.</p><p>It can be confusing as a language learner, because the word for 'glass' is <i>glas</i>. Hear the difference in how they're pronounced in the audio clips below.</p><p><i>Glass:</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="20" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sv-glass.ogg?embedplayer=yes" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="175"></iframe></div><div><i>Glas:</i></div><div><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="20" mozallowfullscreen="" src="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sv-glas.ogg?embedplayer=yes" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="175"></iframe></div></div><div>The other difference between the two is that <i>glass </i>is an 'en' word and <i>glas</i> is an 'ett' word.</div><div><i>Glass</i> meaning 'ice cream' is a borrowing from French <i>glace </i>(ice cream), and when it first appeared in Swedish it kept the French spelling, although over the years it became Swedified as <i>glass</i>.Look out for lots of compound words containing glass, such as <i>jordgubbsglass</i> (strawberry ice cream), <i>chokladglass</i> (chocolate ice cream) and more Swedish variants like <i>saltlakritsglass</i> (salty liquorice ice cream).</div><div>And definitely look out for your neighbourhood You'll usually see it before you hear it thanks to the music they play to attract local children (and adults). </div><div>Swedes are big ice cream consumers, which might seem surprising given that it's such a cold country. But it's a hugely popular treat in all seasons, though especially in summer, whether you buy your <i>glass</i> from the neighbourhood <i>glassbil </i>(literally 'ice cream car', or ice cream van) or at one of the many ice cream parlours in Sweden's towns and cities.</div><div><strong>Examples</strong><i>Jag älskar att äta glass oavsett årstid</i></div><div>I love eating ice cream no matter what season it is<i>Den kan vara den godaste glassen jag ätit</i>This might be the tastiest ice cream I've had</div><div><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div></div>