Swedish word of the day: glass

Swedish glass is not the same as English 'glass': in Sweden, this is the word for 'ice cream'.

It can be confusing as a language learner, because the word for 'glass' is glas. Hear the difference in how they're pronounced in the audio clips below.

Glass:

Glas:





The other difference between the two is that glass is an 'en' word and glas is an 'ett' word.

Glass meaning 'ice cream' is a borrowing from French glace (ice cream), and when it first appeared in Swedish it kept the French spelling, although over the years it became Swedified as glass.



Look out for lots of compound words containing glass, such as jordgubbsglass (strawberry ice cream), chokladglass (chocolate ice cream) and more Swedish variants like saltlakritsglass (salty liquorice ice cream).

And definitely look out for your neighbourhood You'll usually see it before you hear it thanks to the music they play to attract local children (and adults).



Swedes are big ice cream consumers, which might seem surprising given that it's such a cold country. But it's a hugely popular treat in all seasons, though especially in summer, whether you buy your glass from the neighbourhood glassbil (literally 'ice cream car', or ice cream van) or at one of the many ice cream parlours in Sweden's towns and cities.



Examples



Jag älskar att äta glass oavsett årstid



I love eating ice cream no matter what season it is



Den kan vara den godaste glassen jag ätit



This might be the tastiest ice cream I've had