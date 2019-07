There were 86,853 citizenship applications in processing at the end of June this year, according to the Migration Agency's figures.

On Monday, the agency's website showed that applications for citizenship could expect a 30-month waiting time, adding that this did not necessarily mean all applicants would get a decision within that time.

This is two months longer than the estimated waiting time as shown back in January this year, and much longer than was the case a few years ago. People receiving Swedish citizenship in June had on average waited less than a year for the decision, according to Swedish Radio.

Two key factors behind the long wait are, as expected, a rise in the number of citizenship applications, and reductions in the Migration Agency's staff numbers.

The number of people becoming Swedish citizens has soared over the past decade. In 2010, a total of 28,100 people were granted citizenship, a figure which reached a peak of 65,562 in 2017 and was 61,312 last year.

"It's partly that very many people arrived during 2015 who are now applying for citizenship. And then we were forced to prioritize, and we chose to prioritize those people who are waiting for residence permits," the Swedish Migration Agency's general director Mikael Ribbenvik told the TT news agency.

"If you have limited resources, you have to invest in certain areas. You can't invest in all areas if there aren't sufficient resources," Ribbenvik said.

However, he added that citizenship cases were now being prioritized, saying that the agency had allocated more staff to work on these cases as well as digitalizing parts of the process. The Local has contacted the Migration Agency for comment.

Earlier this year, the agency began prioritizing applications from British citizens in order to avoid additional paperwork and delays in the event of Brexit.

People of over 170 different nationalities became Swedish in 2018, with Syria the most common country of origin. Syrians, Somalians, stateless people, Iraqis, and Afghans accounted for almost a third of the total number of new citizens, and the next most common nationalities were Eritrean, Polish, Iranian, Thai, and British.