15 photos that capture everyday Malmö

31 July 2019
06:34 CEST+02:00
15 photos that capture everyday Malmö
All photos: Dan Gheorghita
31 July 2019
06:34 CEST+02:00
Get a glimpse into everyday life in Sweden's third city, Malmö, with these photos taken by street photographer Dan Gheorghita.

Gheorghita has been exploring the city through photography since arriving in June. "My favourite photos are definitely the ones with people," he says. "Especially on the streets, so I can capture authentic moments." 

See 15 of his best snapshots of the Swedish summer in the photos below, from the city's urban side and architecture to local residents cooling off during a summer heatwave.

All photos: Dan Gheorghita

 

 
