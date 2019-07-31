15 photos that capture everyday Malmö

<p>Gheorghita has been exploring the city through photography since arriving in June. "My favourite photos are definitely the ones with people," he says. "Especially on the streets, so I can capture authentic moments." See 15 of his best snapshots of the Swedish summer in the photos below, from the city's urban side and architecture to local residents cooling off during a summer heatwave.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406284_Pic1. jpg.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 474px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406448_Pic 2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 934px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406541_Pic3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 830px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406666_Pic4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 867px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406780_Pic5.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 671px;" /></span></i></p><p><i style="font-size: 9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406863_Pic6.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 404px;" /></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406899_Pic7.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406981_Pic8.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 886px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564407025_Pic9.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 920px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564407083_Pic10.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 1070px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564407140_Pic11.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 1073px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size: 9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564407225_Pic12.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 950px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564407280_Pic13.jpg" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564407338_Pic14.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 920px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:9px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564407402_Pic15.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></span></i></p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><i>All photos: Dan Gheorghita</i></span></p>