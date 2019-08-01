Arctic heat records and cold spells – Sweden's summer of extremes

<p>Unlike <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190730/did-germany-have-its-hottest-july-ever">several other European countries</a>, Sweden did not set a new national heat record in July.</p><p>But in the far north, close to the Finnish border, the village of Markusvinsa saw the mercury climb to a sizzling 34.8C – the hottest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle in Sweden.</p><p>It was unseasonably warm in several other towns in northern Sweden as well, with Haparanda recording its highest temperature since 1896 (33.6C). Kvikkjokk, Gunnarn and Storlien also reported temperatures above 30C – equalling or breaking records from over a century ago.</p><p>But all in all, the average temperature for July did not deviate much from normal in Sweden, and did not come close to <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180830/swedens-summer-of-2018-set-all-of-these-new-records">July last year.</a> This was because of the unusually chilly start to the month.</p><div><div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%"><iframe allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" src="https://delivery.youplay.se/load.html?zone_id=1019&player=sp&part_id=268125&addons=111&mute=true" style="border:0;position:absolute;width:100%;height:100%"></iframe></div></div><p>In Stockholm, temperatures fell to 7.8C overnight between July 4th and 5th. This was the coldest July weather the Swedish capital has seen since 1977, according to the national weather agency SMHI.</p><p>And in Ljusnedal in the Härjedalen region, the mercury dropped to -2.2C the night before.</p><p>It was a comparatively dry month in most of Sweden according to SMHI, with only seven millimetres of rainfall in for example Haparanda – its least amount of rain in July since 1945.</p><p>Visby on the island of Gotland, on the other hand, saw 92 millimetres of rain fall in July. It is likely to have come as a relief to the island, <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180814/the-swedish-island-thats-suffering-a-water-crisis-gotland">which regularly suffers from serious drought in summer</a>.</p>