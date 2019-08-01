Sweden's news in English

WHAT'S ON: Events for English speakers in Sweden in August

1 August 2019
10:22 CEST+02:00
what's on

WHAT'S ON: Events for English speakers in Sweden in August
There are plenty of English speaking events all around Sweden. Photo: Simon Paulin/imagebank.sweden.se
1 August 2019
10:22 CEST+02:00
Here's our list of events geared towards English speakers taking place across Sweden during August. If you have any that you'd like us to add – whether it's language exchanges, social meetups or talks about the impact of Brexit – please let us know.

STOCKHOLM

Pride 2019

Where: Stockholm City  

Date and Time: All day July 29th - August 3rd 

Event By: Stockholm Pride 

Stockholm Pride celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. In this week-long event, you will be able to experience mingles, concerts, talks and workshops all while advocating for the LGTBQ+ community. Note that some of the talks and workshops are in Swedish language only, so check the programme beforehand and don't miss the parade on Saturday.

 
Where: Rehnsgatan 11, Stockholm 
 
Date and Time: August 1st, 10am - 2pm
 
Event By: Deloitte
 
This event will focus on legal tech, with panels, discussions and presentations on the topic for anyone interested, although you need to sign up beforehand to apply for an invitation.
 
 
Where: Game Room @ Downtown camper. Brunkebergstorg 9, Stockholm 
 
Date and Time: Every Saturday from August 3rd - August 17th, 5:30pm - 6:30pm  
 
Event By: Downtown Camper and YesYoga
 
DJ Curt Lundberg and yoga teacher Christian Wigardt combine their talents to create free Yoga DJ sessions. That means traditional yoga set to music, and it's free to attend.
 
 
Where: Skånegatan 77-71, 116 37 Stockholm
 
Date and Time: August 13th, 7pm-9pm 
 
Event By: International Theater Stockholm
 
This two hour class will cover the fundamentals of improvisation, promising to help you access your inner creativity and let go of external pressures. The class is open to both experienced improvers and beginners. The cost is 200 kronor, and you have to sign up beforehand via the Meetup page.
 
 
Where: Nacka Strand Fair, Stockholm 
 
Date and Time: August 14th - 16th, 9am - 6pm
 
Event By: Stockholm Fashion District 
 
This free event is one of Scandinavia's largest events devoted to shoes, bags, and accessories, with a wide variety of brands from street wear to exclusive brands for women, men, and children. 
 
 
Where: Sveavägen 17, 111 57 Stockholm
 
Date and Time: August 20th 5:30pm - 10pm 
 
Event By: Stockholm Legal Hackers and Stockholm Research Center (SRC)
 
Stockholm Legal Hackers have partnered with Stockholm Research Center to present this event about AI. Focusing on the "myth, hype and beyond", this presentation and discussion wants to get to the root of Artificial Intelligence and encourage like-minded people talk about their ideas. If you would like to attend, make sure you sign up in advance via Meetup.
 
GOTHENBURG 
 
 
Where: Porto Libre 11 Frihamnen
 
Date and Time: August 3rd, 4pm - 11:30pm 
 
Event By: All My Friends Are Stars 
 
This one-day festival is held at Porto Libre in Gothenburg, Sweden, and is currently in its fourth year.  
Music genres at the festival include Rock, Hip-Hop, Folk, RnB, Reggae and Soul, so there's bound to be something you'll enjoy. The festival is free but is accepting donations. 
 
 
Where: Hissingsparken, Gothenburg
 
Date and Time: August 17th, 10am - 3pm 
 
Event By: FLAWD
 
This event is the first biohackers conference in Gothenburg and is established by Peter Larsson, founder of FLAWD. The idea is to get to know other people interested in or working in the field and to introduce newbies to biohacking. Tickets, at staggered pricing up to 199 kronor, can be found online. 
 
 
Where: The Swedish Exhibition and Congress Centre, Gothenburg 
 
Date and Time: August 23rd - August 25th, 10am - 6pm 
 
Event By: Numera Massor AB
 
This festival focuses on teaching specific crafts like sewing, knitting, jewellery making and more. In addition, exhibitors will be displaying their work for sale. Tickets are 120 kronor for adults.
 
MALMÖ
 
 
Where: Folkets Park, Norra Parkgatan 2214 22
 
Date and Time: August 14th 1pm - August 18th 11pm. 
 
Event By: Pushing Boarders 
 
This week-long skateboarding event will consist of panel discussions, exhibitions and skate sessions around the park. The focus is on learning more about skateboarding and having fun. All events are free to the public but the talks are arranged on a first-come, first-serve basis so register in advance or arrive early if there's something you're interested in.
 
 
Where: Moriska Paviljongen, 2 Norra Parkgatan
 
Date and Time: August 18th, 11am - 5pm 
 
Event By: Vinokilo 
 
Vinokilo is Germany's largest running pop-up event for secondhand clothes, and it's coming to Malmö. There's an entry fee, but the price for the cleaned, refurbished, and never-worn vintage clothes is reasonable, and calculated per kilo. 
 
 
Where: Elite Hotel Savoy Malmö, Norra Vallgatan 62
 
Date and Time: August 22nd, 6pm - 9pm 
 
Event By: Swedish Wealth Institute 
 
This event will be lead by Daniel Wood, owner and founder of the Swedish Wealth Institute AB, who promises to teach you how to face fears and achieve your goals, as well as how to "harness the key strategies of wealth creation, regardless of economic conditions". The workshop is free but you should register online beforehand. 
 
 
Where: Media Evolution City, Stora Varvsgatan 6A
 
Date and Time: August 23rd, 4pm - 8pm 
 
Event By: Media Evolution
 
Ever worked in a park or outdoor piazza? Or are you stuck in an office but dreaming of outdoor working? This event looks at how the concept of “outdoor office work” can contribute to a more sustainable and innovative working life. According to research outdoor environments can enhance learning, boost creativity, create positive relations and make for more environmentally sustainable behaviors. The event is free but sign up online before going. 
 
UPPSALA
 
 
Where: Uppsala KAP 
 
Date and Time: August 23rd, 7pm 
 
Event By: Krall Entertainment
 
A family-friendly three-hour concert, this event is jammed packed with some of Sweden's best artists today. Acts include Mimi Werner, Arvingarna, and Sweden's 2019 Eurovision entrant John Lundvik. Tickets, from 395 kronor, can be booked online.
 
HALLAND
 
 
Where: Scandic Hallandia, Halmstad
 
Date and Time: August 9th - 11th, 9am - 6pm 
 
Event By: JCI Halmstad (Junior Chamber International)
 
Giving everyone the chance to experience a traditional Swedish crayfish party, this event is a way of understanding Swedish culture in the summer season. A celebration that you can bring the whole family to. To attend the event, you will have to register and buy tickets (starting from 650 kronor for Friday only) online. 
 
UMEÅ
 
 
Where: Sjöbris, Kajen 10, Umeå
 
Date and Time: August 1st - August 15 (time varies) 
 
Event By: Sjöbris
 
The boat Sjöbris hosts an annual music festival which will take place every Thursday during August starting on the 1st and ending on the 15th. You can enjoy the riverside view while watching bands, jazz music, and karaoke. There will be food and drinks available.
 
 
Where: The marathon starts at Krykaran
 
Date and Time: August 18th, 11am
 
Event By: Tavelsjö Halfmarathon 
 
Tavelsjö is holding their annual half-marathon where winners will receive a T-shirt, medal and fika. If you're interested in watching the marathon there are activities for kids and food available. If you want to run, registration is still open and you can find more details online. 
 
 
