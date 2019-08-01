WHAT'S ON: Events for English speakers in Sweden in August

STOCKHOLM

Pride 2019

Where: Stockholm City

Date and Time: All day July 29th - August 3rd

Event By: Stockholm Pride

Stockholm Pride celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. In this week-long event, you will be able to experience mingles, concerts, talks and workshops all while advocating for the LGTBQ+ community. Note that some of the talks and workshops are in Swedish language only, so check the programme beforehand and don't miss the parade on Saturday.

Where: Rehnsgatan 11, Stockholm

Date and Time: August 1st, 10am - 2pm

Event By: Deloitte

This event will focus on legal tech, with panels, discussions and presentations on the topic for anyone interested, although you need to sign up beforehand to apply for an invitation.

Where: Game Room @ Downtown camper. Brunkebergstorg 9, Stockholm

Date and Time: Every Saturday from August 3rd - August 17th, 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Event By: Downtown Camper and YesYoga

DJ Curt Lundberg and yoga teacher Christian Wigardt combine their talents to create free Yoga DJ sessions. That means traditional yoga set to music, and it's free to attend.

Where: Skånegatan 77-71, 116 37 Stockholm

Date and Time: August 13th, 7pm-9pm

Event By: International Theater Stockholm

This two hour class will cover the fundamentals of improvisation, promising to help you access your inner creativity and let go of external pressures. The class is open to both experienced improvers and beginners. The cost is 200 kronor, and you have to sign up beforehand via the Meetup page.

Where: Nacka Strand Fair, Stockholm

Date and Time: August 14th - 16th, 9am - 6pm

Event By: Stockholm Fashion District

This free event is one of Scandinavia's largest events devoted to shoes, bags, and accessories, with a wide variety of brands from street wear to exclusive brands for women, men, and children.

Where: Sveavägen 17, 111 57 Stockholm

Date and Time: August 20th 5:30pm - 10pm

Event By: Stockholm Legal Hackers and Stockholm Research Center (SRC)

Stockholm Legal Hackers have partnered with Stockholm Research Center to present this event about AI. Focusing on the "myth, hype and beyond", this presentation and discussion wants to get to the root of Artificial Intelligence and encourage like-minded people talk about their ideas. If you would like to attend, make sure you sign up in advance via Meetup.

GOTHENBURG

Where: Porto Libre 11 Frihamnen

Date and Time: August 3rd, 4pm - 11:30pm

Event By: All My Friends Are Stars

This one-day festival is held at Porto Libre in Gothenburg, Sweden, and is currently in its fourth year.

Music genres at the festival include Rock, Hip-Hop, Folk, RnB, Reggae and Soul, so there's bound to be something you'll enjoy. The festival is free but is accepting donations.

Where: Hissingsparken, Gothenburg

Date and Time: August 17th, 10am - 3pm

Event By: FLAWD

This event is the first biohackers conference in Gothenburg and is established by Peter Larsson, founder of FLAWD. The idea is to get to know other people interested in or working in the field and to introduce newbies to biohacking. Tickets, at staggered pricing up to 199 kronor, can be found online.

Where: The Swedish Exhibition and Congress Centre, Gothenburg

Date and Time: August 23rd - August 25th, 10am - 6pm

Event By: Numera Massor AB

This festival focuses on teaching specific crafts like sewing, knitting, jewellery making and more. In addition, exhibitors will be displaying their work for sale. Tickets are 120 kronor for adults.

MALMÖ

Where: Folkets Park, Norra Parkgatan 2214 22

Date and Time: August 14th 1pm - August 18th 11pm.

Event By: Pushing Boarders

This week-long skateboarding event will consist of panel discussions, exhibitions and skate sessions around the park. The focus is on learning more about skateboarding and having fun. All events are free to the public but the talks are arranged on a first-come, first-serve basis so register in advance or arrive early if there's something you're interested in.

Where: Moriska Paviljongen, 2 Norra Parkgatan

Date and Time: August 18th, 11am - 5pm

Event By: Vinokilo

Vinokilo is Germany's largest running pop-up event for secondhand clothes, and it's coming to Malmö. There's an entry fee, but the price for the cleaned, refurbished, and never-worn vintage clothes is reasonable, and calculated per kilo.

Where: Elite Hotel Savoy Malmö, Norra Vallgatan 62

Date and Time: August 22nd, 6pm - 9pm

Event By: Swedish Wealth Institute

This event will be lead by Daniel Wood, owner and founder of the Swedish Wealth Institute AB, who promises to teach you how to face fears and achieve your goals, as well as how to "harness the key strategies of wealth creation, regardless of economic conditions". The workshop is free but you should register online beforehand.

Where: Media Evolution City, Stora Varvsgatan 6A

Date and Time: August 23rd, 4pm - 8pm

Event By: Media Evolution

Ever worked in a park or outdoor piazza? Or are you stuck in an office but dreaming of outdoor working? This event looks at how the concept of “outdoor office work” can contribute to a more sustainable and innovative working life. According to research outdoor environments can enhance learning, boost creativity, create positive relations and make for more environmentally sustainable behaviors. The event is free but sign up online before going.

UPPSALA

Where: Uppsala KAP

Date and Time: August 23rd, 7pm

Event By: Krall Entertainment

A family-friendly three-hour concert, this event is jammed packed with some of Sweden's best artists today. Acts include Mimi Werner, Arvingarna, and Sweden's 2019 Eurovision entrant John Lundvik. Tickets, from 395 kronor, can be booked online.



HALLAND

Where: Scandic Hallandia, Halmstad

Date and Time: August 9th - 11th, 9am - 6pm

Event By: JCI Halmstad (Junior Chamber International)

Giving everyone the chance to experience a traditional Swedish crayfish party, this event is a way of understanding Swedish culture in the summer season. A celebration that you can bring the whole family to. To attend the event, you will have to register and buy tickets (starting from 650 kronor for Friday only) online.

UMEÅ

Where: Sjöbris, Kajen 10, Umeå

Date and Time: August 1st - August 15 (time varies)

Event By: Sjöbris

The boat Sjöbris hosts an annual music festival which will take place every Thursday during August starting on the 1st and ending on the 15th. You can enjoy the riverside view while watching bands, jazz music, and karaoke. There will be food and drinks available.

Where: The marathon starts at Krykaran

Date and Time: August 18th, 11am

Event By: Tavelsjö Halfmarathon

Tavelsjö is holding their annual half-marathon where winners will receive a T-shirt, medal and fika. If you're interested in watching the marathon there are activities for kids and food available. If you want to run, registration is still open and you can find more details online.