Former rural affairs minister Eskil Erlandsson, of the Centre Party, resigned from parliament in March following groping allegations.

Four female MPs said that Erlandsson touched them without their consent during lunch and dinner meetings, prompting the Centre Party to ask for his resignation. Prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation the following week, and on Monday initiated prosecution proceedings, meaning the case will go to court.

"It applies to three incidents; three different women and three different events," prosecutor Lena Kastlund told Expressen, which was first to report the news.

"Originally, it was about four different women, but one case was closed because the identity of the alleged victim was unclear."

She said she thought the trial would begin in autumn, but that the court has not yet set a date. Erlandsson has denied the allegations.

READ ALSO: How does Sweden's criminal justice system work?