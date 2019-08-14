Sweden's news in English

BREAKING: ASAP Rocky found guilty of assaulting man in Stockholm

14 August 2019
14:02 CEST+02:00
ASAP Rocky at a gig in New York last year. Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
A Swedish court has found US rapper ASAP Rocky guilty of assaulting another man in Stockholm in June. Here's the latest.

Stockholm District Court handed the rapper and his two friends, who were also found guilty of assault, suspended sentences, which means they will not have to return to Sweden to serve time in jail.

More to come

 
