A passer-by spotted the two bodies lying in shrubbery near one of the park's outdoor nursery schools at around 11am on Saturday. Police and emergency services rushed to the spot to find both men still alive.

"After further investigation, one of the wounded men was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of the other man," the police said in a statement. According to the Sydsvenskan newspaper, police are treating the man wounded in the neck as the victim, although both were injured.

Susanne Steinlechner, 57, who lives nearby, told the local Kvällposten newspaper that she had been woken by sounds of fighting in the middle of the night.

"I always keep my door open and I was woken by angry shouting during the night. It was aggressive and I heard it several times during the night," she said.

Police spokesman Calle Persson said that the police were collecting forensic evidence from the bodies and clothing of the two men and from the area where they were found.

"We will be securing evidence at the hospital and then there will also be evidence collected at the time of arrest. Both the victim and the suspect's clothing are those they were wearing when they were found."

Persson said that both the suspected victim and the suspected perpetrator were currently being treated in hospital.