Today, married partners who wish to divorce have to fill out a form and submit it to their district court. But Swedish courts are about to launch a new service where users can register it online.

"We want to reduce the use of paper as much as possible and make it easier to access court services," Lena Nilsson, IT director for the Swedish National Courts Administration, told Swedish public radio.

Swedish radio reports that it will also become easier to access other court services online, although it was not immediately clear which services or the exact date for when it will start being offered.

"We are proud to be launching this. We are making information accessible for those who need it, those who are going to court and need information," Nilsson told local radio station P4 Jönköping.

In general, courts can terminate a marriage as soon as possible if both partners agree and neither has responsibility for a child aged under 16, or if the two partners have lived apart for at least two years.

If one member of the couple does not wish to get divorced, or if they have children, they first have to have a six month so-called period of reconsideration, then file a second application if they still want to split.

Vocabulary

divorce – (en) skilsmässa

to divorce – att skilja sig

district court – (en) tingsrätt

married – gift

child – (ett) barn

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.