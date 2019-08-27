Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Stormy seas delay Greta Thunberg's arrival in New York

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 August 2019
15:15 CEST+02:00
greta thunberg

Share this article

Stormy seas delay Greta Thunberg's arrival in New York
Greta Thunberg departing Plymouth earlier this month. Photo: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 August 2019
15:15 CEST+02:00
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg's arrival in New York has been delayed by rough weather.

Thunberg is sailing to New York to attend a UN summit on zero emissions next month after refusing to fly there because of the carbon emissions caused by planes.

She was offered a ride on the Malizia II racing yacht skippered by Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Monaco's Princess Caroline, and German round-the-wold sailor Boris Herrmann.

"The estimated arrival time is tomorrow Wednesday or on Thursday, it still depends on the wind a bit," a member of her entourage told AFP on Tuesday.

On Monday, the 16-year-old whose school strikes have inspired children across the world to protest global warming, wrote on Twitter that she expected to arrive in Manhattan on Tuesday.

She updated late on Monday to say the yacht was facing "rough seas south of Nova Scotia", and "conditions closer to New York will be slower than predicted".

The yacht left Plymouth in southern England on August 14th, and the teenager marked the first anniversary of the start of her school strike on August 20th.

Thunberg began sitting outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 to get members of parliament to act on climate change.

She was quickly joined by other students around the world, as word of her strike spread through the media, and the Fridays for Future movement was born.

The 18-metre yacht features state-of-the-art solar panels on its deck and sides, and two hydro-generators provide the vessel's electricity.

Her voyage has sparked controversy however after a spokesman for Herrmann, the yacht's co-skipper, told Berlin newspaper TAZ that several people would fly into New York to help take the yacht back to Europe.

Herrmann himself will also return by plane, according to the spokesman.

Team Malizia's manager insisted however that the young activist's journey would be climate neutral, as the flights would "be offset".

Thunberg has said that she does not yet know how she will return to Europe.

 
greta thunberg
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Updated: Woman dies in Malmö shooting
  2. How to have an argument without offending a Swede
  3. Should Sweden make Viagra prescription-free?
  4. Rare sword uncovered in pre-Viking grave in Uppsala
  5. Greta Thunberg's yacht expected to arrive in New York tomorrow

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

New Malmö museum will focus on ‘democracy and migration’

Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.

More news

Discussion forum

View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

27/08
English Speaking Creative Job Wanted
25/08
Nice 71sqm, 2.5-room apartment in 30 mins from T-Centralen
23/08
How can i fix my towel radiator
23/08
Apartment wanted for next summer (2020)
20/08
Looking for a 2/3 bedroom apartment in Lund or Malmö
20/08
Large Culture House Vilhelmina
View all notices
Post a new notice