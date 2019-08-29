How to play office politics in Sweden... and survive
29 August 2019
08:12 CEST+02:00
08:12 CEST+02:00
Swedes are renowned for their ability to cooperate and collaborate. Photo: Simon Paulin/Imagebank Sweden
29 August 2019
08:12 CEST+02:00
Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.