Sweden scraps automatic asylum for Syrians after six years
29 August 2019
14:59 CEST+02:00
14:59 CEST+02:00
Syrians greeted by a Swedish migration officer in Malmö in 2015. Photo: Ola Torkelsson/TT
29 August 2019
14:59 CEST+02:00
Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.