WHAT'S ON: Events for English speakers in Sweden in September

STOCKHOLM

Raw Vegan (Un)Cooking Course

Where: Bliss Cafe, Östgötagatan 77

Date and Time: September 1st 12pm - 2:30pm

Event By: Raw and Vegan, Yoga and Meditation Meetup

Led by Shantimaya, author of the two books Kitchen of Love and Fully Rawsome and founder of the Bliss Cafe which specializes in raw food, this course will teach you how to cook or rather 'uncook' raw vegan dishes. The course is 650 kronor, with tickets available via the link above.

Improv Comedy Show

Where: Cafe String, Nytorgsgatan 3

Date and Time: September 5th and 26th, 6:45pm

Event By: International Theater Stockholm

Hosted in the basement of cosy Cafe String, International Theater Stockholm brings you a brand new improv show so you can enjoy comedy over beer or coffee and cake. Tickets are 100 kronor and available in advance via Billetto or on the door.

STHLM TECH FEST 2019

Where: Stockholm Waterfront Congress Center, Nils Ericsons Plan 4

Date and Time: September 7th, 5pm - September 11th, 9pm

Event By: McKinsey Digital and EQT Ventures

This event brings together than 5,000 startup founders, investors, designers, developers, and journalists for panel talks, a job fair, a hackathon and plenty of networking opportunities. Tickets are 2000 kronor (1000 for students) and available via the link above.

Gather Conference and Gather Night

Where: Expohuset, Sickla (for the conference) and Trädgården (for the festival)

Date and Time: September 12th - 13th

Event By: Gather

The two-day conference features over 50 speakers as well as workshop sessions and innovation labs, on topics from democracy and power to media and creativity. Tickets for the full conference are 5650 kronor excluding VAT (with hefty discounts for students and startups) and are available here. Entry to the electronic musical festival Gather Night is included in the conference tickets, and tickets can also be bought separately for 250 kronor here.

SKÅNE

Backyard Sessions Festival 2019

Where: Malmö Folkets Park, Amiralsgatan 35

Date and Time: August 31st - September 1st

Event By: Backyard Sessions

Backyard Sessions Festival is a family-friendly two-day electronic music festival in Folkets Park, located in the heart of Malmö. This edition's lineup will feature sets from Familjen, Booka Shade, Culoe De Song and more. For children there will be a bouncy castle, face-painting and other activities on the 31st, and they can attend free if accompanied by a guardian.

Where: Studio Nordenskiöldsgatan 24, Malmö

Date and Time: September 20th, 8.30am - September 22nd, 1pm

Event By: European Startup Association

The European Startup Association is hosting this two-day event with panel discussions (including one featuring The Local Sweden's editor Emma Löfgren), masterclasses by expert speakers, networking opportunities, as well as entertainment from a magician, comedian and more during the social events. Anyone working in startups or hoping to can buy tickets here.

Ambassador Program

Where: Ekska Huset Sankt Petri Kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and Time: September 3rd, 9am - 10am

Event By: International's Citizen's Hub

Are you a foreign resident of Sweden who wants to get involved with welcoming newbies to Skåne? If so, head to this event to find out more about the voluntary opportunity offered by International Citizen's Hub Lund. The idea is that you will act as a guide and mentor to newcomers to Sweden from your own country. The event is completely free, but attendees are asked to register beforehand.

Motivational Talk: 2 Personal Stories

Where: Ekska Huset Sankt Petri Kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and Time: September 4th, 2pm - 3.30pm

Event By: International's Citizen's Hub

Listen to two talks from international residents from Lund. Speaker Nabeel Tanveer will share his take on success, based on his own journey and life lessons, while Axel Wallin will speak on the theme of 'creative ways to integrate'. The talks are free, but attendees are asked to register beforehand.

The Boor by Anton Chekhov

Where: Karavan, Malmö

Date and Time: September 19th and 20th, 7pm

Event by: Front Row Theatre

Description: She was a sensitive widow, mourning her deceased husband and he was a bullish, brutish man who would disturb her sorrow… and all because of a little money! Recently established Front Row Theatre aims to bring professional English language theatre to venues around Skåne.

Tickets at Kulturcentralen and information here or here.

GOTHENBURG

Gothenburg Fringe

Where: Various venues across Gothenburg

Date and Time: August 28th - September 2nd

Event By: Gothenburg Fringe

The Gothenburg Fringe welcomes artists from Sweden and internationally to deliver 100+ performances across six days in 10 venues across the city. "The city is our stage" tagline reflects the unique and unexpected venues you can enjoy theatre, dance, comedy, music and more. Affordable tickets make the festival accessible to everyone and 100 percent of ticket sales go to the artists.

