Swedish word of the day: värnskatt

<p>Historically, <i>värnskatt</i> was a temporary tax <a href="https://www.riksdagen.se/sv/dokument-lagar/dokument/proposition/kungl-majts-nad-proposition-nr-275_DB38275" target="_blank">introduced for high earners in 1915</a> when Sweden urgently needed to boost its military forces in light of World War One raging in other parts of Europe.</p><p>The word <i>värn</i> means 'defence' and can be found in other words such as <i>värnplikt</i> (literally 'defence duty', a word for Sweden's compulsory military service), <i>värnlös</i> ('defenceless') or the verb <i>värna</i> (<i>han värnar för miljön</i>, 'he works to protect the environment').</p><p>Today's <i>värnskatt</i> has nothing to do with the armed forces. It was introduced in 1995 for high earners as a temporary move to consolidate the budget after Sweden's 1990 financial crisis, and was given the name <i>värnskatt</i> precisely because of its temporary nature designed to quickly prop up the state's finances.</p><p>It turned out to be far less temporary than intended. Although it was formally abolished in 1999, it was immediately replaced by a very similar state income tax that everyone kept referring to as <i>värnskatt</i>.</p><p>In 2019, the tax is paid by high earners on the part of their annual income that exceeds 703,000 kronor (approximately $73,000), and means they pay five percentage units more in tax on that chunk of money.</p><p>So why is it in the news this week?</p><p>It is now being <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190916/sweden-budget-tax-cuts-what-we-know-about-how-much-youll-get">scrapped as part of the government's autumn budget</a> – which will be presented on September 18th and follows a deal struck between the centre-left government and the centre-liberal parties – and means that Sweden's 345,000 highest earners will get a tax cut of on average 17,700 kronor a year.</p><p>In English, <i>värnskatt</i> is translated as 'austerity tax', which makes more sense in its modern usage.</p><p>The word <i>skatt</i> means, as you may have guessed, 'tax'. It also means 'treasure'. If you are interested in reading more about Sweden's taxation system, <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180111/does-swedens-tax-system-really-screw-the-rich">I recommend this article</a> which busts a few myths.</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Värnskatten ska avskaffas </i></p><p>The austerity tax is to be abolished</p><p><i>Är du för eller mot värnskatten?</i></p><p>Are you for or against the austerity tax?</p>