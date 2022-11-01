For members
LANGUAGE AND CULTURE
Swedish word of the day: allhelgonadagen
Allhelgonadagen means All Saints Day, and is a religious festival marked on November 1st in Sweden as well as in several other countries, mostly Catholic.
Published: 30 October 2019 12:11 CET
Updated: 1 November 2022 16:20 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
