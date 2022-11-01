Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: allhelgonadagen

Allhelgonadagen means All Saints Day, and is a religious festival marked on November 1st in Sweden as well as in several other countries, mostly Catholic.

Published: 30 October 2019 12:11 CET
Updated: 1 November 2022 16:20 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

You can break the word down quite easily into all (‘all’), helgon (‘saint’, which is also the root of the word helg meaning ‘weekend’) and dag (‘day’).

Simple enough, you might think. But you’d be wrong.

Confusingly, Sweden also marks Alla helgons dag (which also translates as All Saints Day), and these are not the same thing. 

To understand the difference, we have to go back more than 1,000 years. At this time, November 1st was chosen as the day to celebrate saints who didn’t have their own designated feast day. From the 11th century, the following day was known as All Souls’ Day and used to remember all the dead, whether saintly or not.

Allhelgonadagen is November 1st, and although this is a public holiday in some countries, that’s not been the case in Sweden since 1772, when it was abolished because celebrating saints was not seen as consistent with Protestant Lutheran beliefs.

Alla helgons dag meanwhile is always marked on the first Saturday of November. Some companies in Sweden give employees a half-day holiday on the preceding Friday, but this isn’t compulsory.

The two were interchangeable until the 1950s, which was when alla helgons dag was moved from a fixed position on November 1st to the first Sunday of November (it was a few years later that it was moved to the Saturday).

You’ll also hear the term allhelgonahelg (All Saints weekend) used to refer to the entire weekend. And Halloween, the October 31st celebration marked with trick or treating and themed parties, is a recent import to Sweden but quite different from the subdued atmosphere of All Saints, which is marked by visiting candlelit graveyards and remembering the dead.

The term allhelgonadagen was first recorded in Swedish in the 12th century, and it is considered the first day of winter by some. So expect to see ski resorts opening after this date and julmust appear on shop shelves (if it hasn’t already made an early appearance).

Examples

Allhelgonadagen firas alltid den 1 november

All Saints Day is always celebrated on November 1st

Fram till 1953 var allhelgonadagen och Alla helgons dag samma sak

Up until 1953, allhelgonadagen and Alla helgons dag were the same thing

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local's Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local's journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon US, Amazon UK, Bokus or Adlibris.

​​Swedish word of the day: uppkäftig

This word is a bad attitude.

Published: 31 October 2022 17:59 CET
​​Swedish word of the day: uppkäftig

Uppkäftig consists of two words, upp (‘up’) + käftig (‘mouthy’ or ‘lippy’, but käft often means the jaws of an animal). 

Someone who defiantly opposes another despite having a lower position in a hierarchy or having lesser knowledge than that other is uppkäftig. Traditionally this word was used about young people in relation to older people, but today it has also taken on a more general meaning of someone having a bad attitude. 

Uppkäftighet (the noun), like any word for a bad attitude in most languages, has a lot of synonyms, and some of them are quite similar, like uppstudsig (‘up’ + ‘bouncy’), or uppnosig (‘up’ + ‘nosy’), while some of them are not, like kaxig. Kaxig comes from kaxe, which essentially means a man out of the ordinary, usually a really big man, and so it is not very similar to uppkäftig, but it appears in a phrase with upp: kaxa inte upp dig. In the phrase kaxa has roughly the same meaning as uppkäftig, being irreverent towards those who are above you. Roughly, it means ‘Don’t give me attitude’. 

This is seen in the related phrase att käfta emot meaning ‘to talk back’ or literally ‘to jaw back’, which is used to tell someone not to be uppkäftig, or to ‘not talk back’: Käfta inte emot!

Wikipedia gives a more modern definition of the usage of uppkäftig, one which applies to any type of situation where someone is giving you attitude. It defines uppkäftig as ‘provoking through disrespectful talk; who is talking back’. Today you can basically use uppkäftig to describe anyone who is giving you attitude, even though that person is not below you in rank or knows less than you about a certain topic. 

But you should know that calling someone uppkäftig is quite a bit different from saying that someone is respektlös (‘disrepectful’ or literally ‘without respect’), it is more of an invective. This is probably due to käftig, since it is both close to käft, implying an animal jaw, which also is used to say ‘shut up’. 

So if you want to tell someone off for giving you lip, you should probably just ask them if they can tala lite mer respektfullt (‘speak a bit more respectfully’).

Example sentences:

Gud, va du är uppkäftig!

My God, you’re lippy!

Sluta bete dig som en uppkäftig tonåring!

Stop acting like a lippy teenager!

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local's Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local's journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon US, Amazon UK, Bokus or Adlibris.

