The cheapest beer sold at Systembolaget today costs 8.40 kronor ($0.87). But next year it plans to launch two new kinds of canned beer for less than 6.90 kronor.

The site Beernews.se first reported the plans, which are meant to compete with border trade, that is Swedes travelling across the border to Denmark and Germany to stock up on crates of cheap beer.

Systembolaget confirmed that it is looking into introducing cheaper beer on its shelves, but did not confirm the exact price when approached by other Swedish media.

"Our customers are somewhat less satisfied with beer than our other product groups, and especially for light lager the price is an important factor for customer satisfaction," Systembolaget press chief Lennart Agén told Beernews.se.

But not everyone is in favour of the plans.

Johan Håkansson, chairman for independent breweries in Sweden (Sveriges oberoende bryggerier), slammed the news as hypocritical from an organization whose stated purpose is to protect public health.

"Asking for beer for 6.90 kronor is then a double standard. It is the cheapest alcohol that is the most harmful to public health," he told the site.

Vocabulary

beer – öl (en öl if countable)

alcohol – alkohol

brewery – (ett) bryggeri

Denmark – Danmark

Germany – Tyskland

