The ultimate guide to the history of Swedish Christmas traditions

The beloved TV series that changes every year

Christmas is all about traditions, and the advent calendar television show produced by Swedish broadcaster SVT is one of them. From the beginning of December until the 24th, every evening brings a new episode for the whole family to watch. Cliffhangers are guaranteed.

The children selling magazines on your doorstep

When Christmas is approaching, Swedish children go door to door to sell jultidningar (Christmas magazines). The tradition of the magazines has origins going back to the late 19th century. These magazines played a crucial role in popularizing the now-classic image of the jultomte, also known as the Swedish Santa (more on him later).

How glögg sends Swedish wine consumption through the roof

Each December, Swedes drink around five million liters of glögg, a Swedish variety of mulled wine. The drink is closely associated with winter and the chilly weather, and is sold at Christmas markets, at Systembolaget and in supermarkets.

Photo: Emelie Asplund/imagebank.sweden.se

Julmust, the festive drink that outsells Coca-Cola every winter

In 1910 a father and son in Örebro began producing and distributing the julmust Christmas soft drink. More than a hundred years later, the drink even outsells Coca-Cola during the winter days.

How a folklore tomte became Sweden's Santa

The Swedish version of Santa Claus is known as jultomte. Originally a folklore creature linked to agricultural traditions, writer Viktor Rydberg transformed him in a 1871 story into a figure who delivers gifts on Christmas Eve.

The biscuits that were once thought to improve your sex drive

Getting together with the family to bake some pepparkakor (gingerbread cookies) in all sizes and shapes is a typical Swedish Christmas activity. The cookies were once thought to cure illnesses like indigestion and depression, produce a calming effect, and even improve sex drive..

How a German Christmas tradition became distinctively Swedish

During the dark northern winter days close to Christmas, the Swedes like to get cosy at home. The typical advent lights are everywhere to be seen and initially began as a tradition to count down the days until Christmas. You can't miss them while visiting Sweden during winter time.

Photo: Ulf Lundin/imagebank.sweden.se

A Christmas candy with an unfortunate name

Swedes are real sweet tooths, so of course there’s a Swedish candy tradition just for Christmas. The juleskum sweets are soft and come in a lot of flavors. Although the name isn't that appetizing to English-speakers, the sweets are rather tasty.

The foreign traditions embedded in Swedish Christmas

Over the years, Sweden has adopted Christmas traditions from all over the world. From pepparkaka cookies to glögg wine and from the adventsljusstakar to Saint Lucia, much of Swedish Christmas actually has its roots outside Sweden.

The festive feast that has stood the test of time

The julbord, which translates to 'Christmas table', is a Scandinavian tradition with historical roots going back to the time of the Vikings. A typical julbord contains a mix of savoury and sweet foods with a lot of fish. You are guaranteed a festive evening.

Why lussekatter are one hell of a bun

We all know the famous Swedish cinnamon buns. But have you also heard of lussekatter buns? These buns are associated with Luciadagen (Lucia day) on December 13th.

The historical dark side of Sweden's Lucia tradition

Together with Christmas and Midsummer, Lucia Day is one of the most important cultural traditions in Sweden. But behind the gentle twinkling candlelight of a traditional Swedish Lucia procession is a far more complex and varied history than many people may realize.

Photo: Cecilia Larsson Lantz/Imagebank.sweden.se

How common sweets became Swedish julgodis

Among the most traditional Christmas sweets (julgodis) are marzipan, caramel and toffee. With 18 kilograms of candy consumed per person per year, no other country eats as much as Sweden. So Christmas here is paradise for sugar-lovers.

Stepping back in time with Swedish Christmas markets

The wooden houses, typical music and twinkling lights: Christmas markets bring warmth and light to the darkest time of the year. Swedish favourites like warm glögg, brända mandlar (candied almonds), and julgodis like knäck are sold on the markets that are open all December. Don't miss them!

How one Swedish woman influenced the candy cane

Did you know a Swedish woman invented the candy cane? Thanks to Amalia Eriksson we now have the iconic polkakäpp (candy cane) in our Christmas trees.

How Elsa Beskow created a timeless Swedish Christmas

Elsa Beskow was both a talented illustrator and writer. Her work left a lasting impression on Swedish Christmas. Many children grew up with her stories, which made Swedish Christmas the celebration it is today.

How the julbock went from demonic creature to straw figure

Every year a massive julbock (Christmas goat) is built out of straw in the Swedish city of Gävle. These days the giant statue is mainly known for its unfortunate history of being set on fire by arsonists, but there's much more behind this festive symbol.

Sweden's favourite Christmas film

There's nothing like watching the same movie every year during the festive season. The movie Fanny och Alexander is from the 80's, but is still very popular. A Swedish Christmas simply isn't complete without this film.

The festive Swedish songs just for adults

A drinking game during Christmas dinner? That's what the snapsvisor tradition is all about. Just sing and drink, sing and drink. That's probably why Sweden in the 1800s was called "the most drunken country in Europe".

The tradition with a surprising connection to H&M

Your decorations aren't complete without an accompanying advent star. These paper stars can have up to an impressive 110 points and play an important role in the seasonal preparations.

The tradition that's not really all about Kalle Anka

Donald Duck, or Kalle Anka as he's called in Sweden, has an important role to play in the festive season. Every year at 3pm sharp on Christmas Eve it's one full hour of Disney cartoons on television.

The Day Before Dipping Day

December 24th, for some Swedes, means a traditional meal of bread dipped or soaked in a liquid. The day before this festive event is called 'the day before dipping day' or före dopparedan.

Christmas is here…

Where other countries celebrate Christmas on December 24th, Swedes can't wait and have picked julafton (Christmas Eve) as the main day of festivities instead. Meeting with the family, exchanging gifts and gathering around a perfect julbord all add up to the perfect Swedish Christmas Eve.

