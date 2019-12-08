AdventCalendar: The story behind Sweden's most bizarre piece of taxidermy

<p>If you ever find yourself in the Swedish town of Mariefred, consider paying a visit to Gripsholms Slott. The castle is an impressive building itself, and is also home to the National Portrait Gallery.</p><p>But one of the most startling pieces of art on display is a stuffed lion that manages to bear very little resemblance to the real thing.</p><p>It looks like this:</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode='BfJcXfdndP3' width='400' height='400' layout='responsive'></amp-instagram><p>The centuries-old lion has been given a new lease of life thanks to social media, with many visitors finding its face more comical than awe-inspiring.</p><p>If you look at the lion from the side, it's actually not too dissimilar from depictions in various Swedish coats of arms. So probably the taxidermist was aiming for a resemblance to these lions, rather than to recreate how the lion looked when it was alive, and imagined that it would only be viewed from the side.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575295687_sweden-greater-coa1908.png" style="width: 640px; height: 608px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Image: Illustration c. 1900, Rikskalendern, Kungl. Boktryckeriet. P. A. Norstedt & Söner : Stockholm 1908.</span></i></p><p>So how did a lion find its way to Sweden, and why did it end up looking like that?</p><p>The story goes that it was one of several exotic animals brought to Sweden during the 1700s as a gift to the king at the time.</p><p>They then lived in the royal park Djurgården, where it was a slave's job to care for them. That's what an explanation at the castle itself says, and has been repeated by media through the years.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="309" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Flejonetpagripsholmsslott%2Fphotos%2Fa.380020423385%2F10156535840118386%2F%3Ftype%3D3&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p>But according to historian Dick Harrison, who wrote the book 101 föremål ur Sveriges historia (101 objects from Sweden's history), this is a myth.</p><p>Lions were received as a gift and kept on Djurgården, but the specimen found in Gripsholm isn't one of them. In fact, the lions that were given to the king were re-gifted to the prince of Saxony in 1732, <a href="https://www.svd.se/vad-ar-historien-bakom-lejonet-pa-gripsholm">Harrison states</a>.</p><p>And so the Gripsholm lion, fondly referred to as Leo, remains a Swedish mystery. A mystery who, in the words of the <a href="https://www.kungligaslotten.se/artiklar-och-film/nyheter/2018-07-22-legenden-leo.html">Royal Palace</a>, "evokes everything from wide-eyed wonder to happy laughter".</p><div><strong>Each day until Christmas Eve, The Local is looking at the story behind one surprising fact about Sweden, <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20191118/what-surprising-swedish-fact-do-you-want-us-to-explain-in-our-christmas-calendar">as agreed by our readers</a>. Find the rest of our Advent Calendar <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/tag/adventcalendar">HERE</a> and sign up below to get an email notification when there's a new article.</strong><p><pnespwgtplaceholder holdername="embedded_1575028312135"></pnespwgtplaceholder></p></div>