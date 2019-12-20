China cancels business trips to Sweden over diplomatic row

<p>China's ambassador made the comments a few weeks after <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20191116/swedish-culture-minister-defies-chinas-book-prize-threat">Culture Minister Amanda Lind defied a Chinese threat of "counter-measures"</a> by presenting a rights prize to dissident Gui Minhai.</p><p>Tensions between the two countries have been strained since Gui, who is known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book shop, disappeared in 2015 before resurfacing in mainland China.</p><p>Earlier this month, Sweden's former ambassador to Beijing, Anna Lindstedt, was accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting to try to get the Chinese-Swedish Gui feed. <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20191209/ex-swedish-ambassador-to-china-faces-trial-over-gui-minhai-meeting">Lindstedt now faces trial and could face up to 10 years in jail if convicted</a>.</p><p>China had threatened "counter-measures" before 55-year-old Gui was awarded the Swedish rights prize in November.</p><p>"As far as I know, two large delegations of businessmen who were planning to travel to Sweden have cancelled their trip," China's ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou said.</p><p>In early December, Sweden's foreign ministry said Beijing had postponed a visit to Stockholm planned for December 10th to discuss trade between the countries.</p><p>"China has no plans to return to this commission's table at the moment. The ball is in the Swedish court. We are waiting," the ambassador added.</p><p>Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said in November the country would not give into threats.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180917/how-a-hostel-dispute-became-a-diplomatic-row-between-china-and-sweden">How a hostel dispute became a diplomatic row between China and Sweden</a></strong></li></ul><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180926/swedish-satire-programme-provokes-accusations-of-racism-from-china">Swedish satire programme says it won't apologize to China over sketch</a></strong></li></ul><p>Gui Minhai disappeared from a vacation home in Thailand in 2015. Several months later, he appeared on Chinese state television confessing to a fatal drink driving accident from more than a decade earlier.</p><p>He served two years in prison but three months after his October 2017 release, he was again arrested while on a train to Beijing while travelling with Swedish diplomats.</p><p>His supporters and family have claimed his detainment is part of a political repression campaign orchestrated by Chinese authorities.</p><p>China is Sweden's eighth largest trading partner, behind the United Kingdom and ahead of France, according to Statistics Sweden.</p>