Sweden increases residence permit fees: Here's how the changes affect you

Fees for workers, students, visa applicants and long-term residents will rise by either 250 kronor, 500 kronor or 1,000 kronor ($27-$106) depending on factors such as the type of permit and the age of the applicant.

The changes are based on a decision by the Swedish government and are set to come into force on January 1st. Those who have already submitted their permit application, or submit it before the turn of the year, will not be affected by the new fees, so applying before the end of the year could save you a lot of money.

The biggest change comes for work permit holders renewing their permit, who will have to pay 2,000 kronor to apply for a renewal within the same job or industry – double the cost of the current 1,000 kronor.

Students aged over 18 will also see their application fees rise from 1,000 kronor to 1,500 kronor, and adults who are moving to someone in Sweden will have to pay 2,000 kronor next year, up from 1,500 kronor.

A couple of new permit categories have also been added to the list.

A spokesperson for the Migration Agency told The Local it was the first time in ten years the work and residence permit application fees had been reviewed and changed.

Anyone currently exempt from paying application fees, for example Japanese work permit applicants, will continue to be exempt.

EDITOR'S PICKS:

Here's a list of the new fees from January 1st, 2020 (source: Migration Agency)

Long-term resident in another EU country

Adults: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Children: 750 kronor (previously 500 kronor)

Long-term resident in Sweden

Adults: 1,000 kronor (unchanged)

Children: 500 kronor (unchanged)

Moving to join a family member in Sweden

Adults: 2,000 kronor (previously 1,500 kronor)

Children: 1,000 kronor (previously 750 kronor)

Working in Sweden

First-time work permit application: 2,000 kronor (unchanged)

Work permit renewal (same employer/industry): 2,000 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Work permit renewal (different employer/industry): 2,000 kronor (unchanged)

Special fees for certain professions

Self-employed: 2,000 kronor (unchanged)

Performer: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Au pair: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Athlete or coach: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Working holiday visa for young people: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Visiting researcher: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Volunteer: 1,500 kronor (new)

Job-seeking after completed studies: 1,500 kronor (new)

Family members of work permit holders or applicants

Adults: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Children: 750 kronor (previously 500 kronor)

Visitor's permits

Adults: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Children: 750 kronor (previously 500 kronor)

Studying in Sweden

Adults: 1,500 kronor (previously 1,000 kronor)

Children: 750 kronor (previously 500 kronor)

New fees from February 2nd, 2020

Entry visa: 80 euros (previously 60 euros)