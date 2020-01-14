Swedish word of the day: mums

<p><i>Mums</i> is a kind of onomatopoeic word in Swedish. You say it to describe a nice-tasting food, so it's about equivalent to 'yum!' or 'mmmm!' in English.</p><p>That similarity makes it clear where this word comes from. It's simply inspired by the appreciative sounds people tend to make while enjoying the perfect cinnamon bun (for example).</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="271" src="https://giphy.com/embed/vE9QVnRjwN40o" width="480"></iframe><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;"><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cute-dog-puppy-vE9QVnRjwN40o">via GIPHY</a></span></i></p></div><p>But like most parts of language, it can all change depending on the context, so you might say '<i>mm, mums</i>' in a sarcastic voice if someone mentions a distinctly un-appetising meal too.</p><p>In Swedish, there are lots of little related words to learn too, all of them best suited to informal use.</p><p>There's the adjective <i>mumsig </i>('tasty' or 'yummy') and the verb <i>mumsa</i>, which is usually followed by the preposition <i>på</i> and a noun, meaning 'to feast on', or 'to munch on'. </p><p>Tasted something extra delicious? To upgrade the phrase <i>mums</i>, you can exclaim <i>mums filibabba</i>! The origin of this little expression is unknown, but it means roughly 'super tasty'!</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Kanelbullar? Mums vad gott!</i></p><p>Cinnamon buns? Yum, they're so good!</p><p><i>Det är så fint att ta en promenad och mumsa på en glass</i></p><p>It's so nice to go for a walk and enjoy an ice cream</p>