Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish word of the day: mums

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
14 January 2020
16:43 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Swedish word of the day: mums
It does not mean what you think it means. Image: nito103/Depositphotos
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
14 January 2020
16:43 CET+01:00
Today's word is a false friend for English-speakers.

Mums is a kind of onomatopoeic word in Swedish. You say it to describe a nice-tasting food, so it's about equivalent to 'yum!' or 'mmmm!' in English.

That similarity makes it clear where this word comes from. It's simply inspired by the appreciative sounds people tend to make while enjoying the perfect cinnamon bun (for example).

But like most parts of language, it can all change depending on the context, so you might say 'mm, mums' in a sarcastic voice if someone mentions a distinctly un-appetising meal too.

In Swedish, there are lots of little related words to learn too, all of them best suited to informal use.

There's the adjective mumsig ('tasty' or 'yummy') and the verb mumsa, which is usually followed by the preposition and a noun, meaning 'to feast on', or 'to munch on'. 

Tasted something extra delicious? To upgrade the phrase mums, you can exclaim mums filibabba! The origin of this little expression is unknown, but it means roughly 'super tasty'!

Examples

Kanelbullar? Mums vad gott!

Cinnamon buns? Yum, they're so good!

Det är så fint att ta en promenad och mumsa på en glass

It's so nice to go for a walk and enjoy an ice cream

 
word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 16 traditions you need to follow to fake being a Swede at Christmas
  2. Ten Swedish Christmas hits for the festive season
  3. Dating in Sweden: Is it really as tough as they say?
  4. Merry Christmas from The Local!
  5. Five key julbord points: idiot's guide to the Swedish Christmas meal

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

26/12
I'm getting evicted soon
26/12
Has anyone left or thought about leaving Sweden
25/12
Immigrating to Sweden to travel the world
24/12
So tired of living in Sweden!
24/12
Sponsored: Culture shocks experienced by expats
18/12
Non-EU family member of an EU-citizen riddle
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/12
Available for Rent a 3 room Apartmnet
20/12
Classic cars-trucks-motorcycles from U.S.
17/12
starting a mobile business in malmö
17/12
New Years Eve
14/12
Henna & jagua tattoos, Uppsala/Stockholm
14/12
Moving from Ostergotland to Alpes-Maritimes in France?
View all notices
Post a new notice