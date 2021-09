Bars and restaurants

All the remaining restrictions that apply to restaurants and bars will be removed on September 29th.

The current rules state that places that serve food and drink must take measures to avoid crowding, including making sure that guests are able to keep a distance of at least a metre to other groups of guests and not allowing more than eight people per group indoors.

These are strict legal limits, and restaurants can face fines if found in violation of them.

Public events

At the moment, public events and public gatherings are strictly regulated with curbs on how many people are allowed to attend.

For example, seated indoor events are allowed no more than 300 attendees and seated outdoor events no more than 3,000 attendees. If the organiser can split the audience into sections, the limits apply to each section. Other limits include a maximum of 50 people at private events organised in rented premises (Sweden has never had a pandemic limit on private events or gatherings in for example private homes).

These restrictions will all be removed on September 29th.

Working from home

Sweden has since spring 2020 advised everyone to work from home if the nature of their work allows. This recommendation will also be removed at the end of September, but the Public Health Agency has advised employers to implement a return to physical workplaces “gradually”. If an employee has symptoms, they should always work from home (or call in sick if they have to) and get tested for Covid-19, and the employer should take steps to help them work from home – note that this will continue to apply even after September 29th.

For most people, the advice to work from home was only a recommendation and not legally binding, although some public sector offices were ordered to work from home during the pandemic.

What rules still apply in Sweden?

Recommendations to avoid crowding, to meet each other outdoors rather than indoors, to work from home and to practise good hand hygiene will continue to be in effect even after September 29th, as will the recommendation to stay at home if you develop Covid-19 symptoms – the latter will be removed “as soon as the epidemiological situation permits” but there is no confirmed date for either.

Sweden’s non-EU/EEA entry ban is at the time of writing in force until October 31st, as is the requirement for certain travellers to show a vaccine pass or a negative Covid test. It has been extended several times during the pandemic, so it could be extended further or scrapped before this date.