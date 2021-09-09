Swedish regions roll out booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine

More than half of Sweden’s regions have started offering third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to people with severely lowered immune systems, according to broadcaster TV4 Nyheterna.

These include, among others, Västra Götaland, Örebro, Jämtland/Härjedalen, Jönköping, Kalmar and Västerbotten.

People with certain autoimmune diseases and transplant recipients were first in line after it was shown that a large proportion of this group lack antibodies even after double doses, reported radio broadcaster P4 Göteborg after Gothenburg began its rollout of booster shots.

Everyone who is eligible for a third dose will receive a letter from their doctor.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

A third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine won’t be offered to the entire general population of Sweden for the time being, but the Public Health Agency has said that the third jab could be rolled out to more groups in 2022, based on the order of priority (which means other risk groups and elderly people would be first in line). This stage of the vaccination programme has not yet been confirmed.

More than 80 percent of people aged over 16 in Sweden have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 70 percent have received their second dose.

Sweden has not yet rolled out the vaccine to 12-15-year-olds, unless they have an underlying health condition such as chronic lung disease or heart failure.