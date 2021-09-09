Swedish regions roll out booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
CoronavirusCovid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Swedish regions roll out booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine
File photo of a nurse administering the Covid-19 vaccine in Sweden. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

The first regions in Sweden have begun administering third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to some risk groups.

More than half of Sweden’s regions have started offering third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to people with severely lowered immune systems, according to broadcaster TV4 Nyheterna.

These include, among others, Västra Götaland, Örebro, Jämtland/Härjedalen, Jönköping, Kalmar and Västerbotten.

People with certain autoimmune diseases and transplant recipients were first in line after it was shown that a large proportion of this group lack antibodies even after double doses, reported radio broadcaster P4 Göteborg after Gothenburg began its rollout of booster shots.

Everyone who is eligible for a third dose will receive a letter from their doctor.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

A third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine won’t be offered to the entire general population of Sweden for the time being, but the Public Health Agency has said that the third jab could be rolled out to more groups in 2022, based on the order of priority (which means other risk groups and elderly people would be first in line). This stage of the vaccination programme has not yet been confirmed.

More than 80 percent of people aged over 16 in Sweden have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 70 percent have received their second dose.

Sweden has not yet rolled out the vaccine to 12-15-year-olds, unless they have an underlying health condition such as chronic lung disease or heart failure.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Stockholm to roll out drop-in Covid vaccination slots across the region

Stockholm to roll out drop-in Covid vaccination slots across the region

Tell us: What do you think about Sweden’s lifting of Covid restrictions?
PAYWALL FREE

Tell us: What do you think about Sweden’s lifting of Covid restrictions?

KEY POINTS: How Sweden’s Covid-19 restrictions will change this month
FOR MEMBERS

KEY POINTS: How Sweden’s Covid-19 restrictions will change this month

Sweden to lift more Covid-19 restrictions at end of September

Sweden to lift more Covid-19 restrictions at end of September

FOR MEMBERS

Q&A: Answers to your questions about Sweden’s latest travel rules

Sweden entry ban: What counts as an ‘urgent family reason’?

Sweden considers lifting entry ban for vaccinated travellers from UK and US

Sweden tightens restrictions for tourists from six countries including the US