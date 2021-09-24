Sweden removes its advice against overseas travel

When the ministry first introduced its global travel advisory on March 14th 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the first time such a warning had ever been issued to cover the whole world.

Throughout the crisis, the advisory has been extended and some countries have been removed from the advice.

Now, starting from October 1st, the advisory will be completely lifted.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

“The travel advisory for all countries in the world was an extraordinary measure in a difficult and unpredictable time,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a government statement. “The ambition has always been to lift the advisory as soon as possible and we believe that we have reached that time now. However, it is important to remember that the pandemic is far from over, which still affects travel.”

She urged travellers to continue taking responsibility to find out which rules applied to them at their destination country, for example related to Covid-19 testing and local restrictions, and to keep up to date with changing recommendations.

The ministry’s advice against travel was never legally binding, but it has important implications, for example linked to validity of travel insurance or availability of consular help for those who travelled against the advice.

The advisory only relates to travel from Sweden overseas.

Journeys in the other direction, from foreign countries to Sweden, are still subject to travel restrictions put in place by the Justice Ministry. These currently include a requirement for most travellers to show a negative Covid-19 test in order to enter Sweden, and a ban on entry from most non-EU/EEA countries. There are several exceptions for both rules, including for Swedish citizens and residents, and people travelling for urgent work or family reasons.