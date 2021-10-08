Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Covid-19 outbreak linked to religious services in northern Sweden

The region of Norrbotten reported 79 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and Tuesday, with the outbreak traced to at least three religious gatherings, the regional infection control doctor Anders Nystedt told SVT Norrbotten. Nystedt said he did not think services need to be cancelled, but urged religious communities to consider ways to limit the spread of infection, including making it clear that anyone with symptoms should not attend.

“Unfortunately, I think we are only at the beginning of the outbreak. We will see many new cases in the Tornedal municipalities in the next few days. There is a clear vaccine hesitancy in some places in the area,” the doctor told SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: religious – religiös

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

What’s up with Sweden’s record high fuel prices?

A litre of diesel now costs over 19 kronor in Sweden, an increase of 20 öre, while petrol is over 17 kronor per litre, according to the recommended prices at manned petrol stations. Since the start of the year, a litre of diesel has got almost 5 kronor more expensive.

The reason for the price hike is a global rise in market prices for oil, currently at a three-year high. Diesel is particularly affected because it contains more biofuels, due to policies aimed at protecting the environment, and these are more expensive than fossil fuels.

Swedish vocabulary: biofuel – biodrivmedel

How could Sweden be more climate friendly?

One proposal from the government is setting a national ‘cycling goal’.

Last year, cycling accounted for 3 percent of the distances travelled for passenger transport and 15 percent of journeys, though the data is uncertain because cycling can be difficult to measure. The government is now commissioning the Swedish Road and Transport Research Institute (VTI) to develop a national goal to increase cycling among all age and socioeconomic groups, as part of efforts to reach national climate goals. The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency has set the goal that the proportion of passenger transport by public transport, bicycle and walking in Sweden should be at least 25 percent by 2025.

Meanwhile, the Green Party’s board has called for shorter domestic flights to be banned. The party has not specified which time limits or distances would be covered, but its proposal was inspired by France, which next year will ban domestic flights on routes which take under two and a half hours by train.

Swedish vocabulary: to cycle – cykla

Fully vaccinated Brits exempted from Sweden’s entry ban

People who can present vaccination certificates from the UK will be exempted from both the entry ban and the requirement for a negative test on arrival to Sweden, the government announced on Thursday afternoon.

The change will be effective from October 11th.

Swedish vocabulary: vaccination certificate – vaccinbevis/vaccinintyg

Gävleborg pauses all Moderna vaccines

As we reported yesterday, Sweden’s Public Health Agency has halted the use of the Moderna vaccine in people born 1991 or later due to data suggesting a slightly increased (but still very low) risk of a rare side effect.

The region of Gävleborg announced it would go a step further and pause the use of Moderna completely, both to make things simpler for vaccination staff and due to the “many different guidelines” linked to the vaccine.

Swedish vocabulary: guideline – riktlinje