Three new entries added to Sweden’s list of ‘vulnerable areas’

A preview of the Swedish police authority’s list of so-called “vulnerable areas” – areas characterised by various social issues and crime – was published by public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio this week. It’s expected to be released officially by the police later this year.
According to the radio report, three new areas will be added to the list, all of them in the Stockholm region.
These are Grantorp/Visättra in Flemingsberg and Fisksätra in Nacka, which will be classified as “vulnerable”, and Valsta in Sigtuna which will be classified as a “risk area” – which falls between “vulnerable” and “especially vulnerable”.
Two areas will be removed from the list entirely: Rannebergen in Gothenburg and Klockaretorpet in Norrköping.
Karlslund in Landskrona, Araby in Växjö, and an area around Tynnered in Gothenburg will be downgraded from “especially vulnerable” to “risk areas” according to the radio report.
The list, first introduced in 2015, currently includes 61 areas, up from 60 last time the list was updated. These areas are divided in to “vulnerable”, “risk areas” and “especially vulnerable”.
The lowest level classification, “vulnerable”, is described by the police authority as areas “characterised by a low socioeconomic status where criminals have an effect on the local community”.
The next level is a “risk area”, described as an area “fulfilling the criteria for a vulnerable area, but not the criteria for an especially vulnerable area”, but where the situation is “so alarming that there is a risk that the area will become especially vulnerable if adequate precautions are not taken”.
The final, and most serious classification is “especially vulnerable”, areas characterised by “a general unwillingness to take part in judicial processes”, where it can be “difficult or almost impossible for the police to carry out their work”.
Areas classified as “vulnerable” are:
1. Fröslunda, Eskilstuna
2. Lagersberg, Eskilstuna
3. Navestad, Norrköping
4. Skogås, Huddinge
5. Vårby, Huddinge
6. Älvsjö/Solberga, Stockholm
7. Andersberg, Halmstad
8. Brandbergen, Haninge
9. Bredäng, Stockholm
10. Bäckby, Västerås
11. Charlottesborg, Kristianstad
12. Edsberg, Sollentuna
13. Finnsta, Upplands Bro
14. Gamlegården, Kristianstad
15. Hagsätra/Rågsved, Stockholm
16. Hisings Backa, Gothenburg
17. Hässelby/Vällingby, Stockholm
18. Råslätt, Jönköping
19. Skiftinge, Eskilstuna
20. Sångvägen, Järfälla
21. Termovägen, Järfälla
22. Vårberg, Stockholm
23. Östberga, Stockholm
24. Jordbro, Haninge
25. Storvreten, Botkyrka
26. Gårdsten, Gothenburg (previously classified as a “risk area”)
27. Visättra/Grantorp, Flemingsberg
(new addition to the list)
28. Fisksätra, Nacka (new addition to the list)
Areas classified as “risk areas” are:
1. Holma/Kroksbäck/Bellevuegården, Malmö
2. Oxhagen/Varberga, Örebro
3. Söder, Helsingborg
4. Tjärna Ängar, Borlänge
5. Tureberg, Sollentuna
6. Dalhem/Drottninghög/Fredriksdal, Helsingborg
7. Fornhöjden, Södertälje
8. Hovsjö, Södertälje
9. Rissne/Hallonbergen, Sundbyberg
10. Kronogården/Lextorp/Sylte, Trollhättan (previously classified as “vulnerable area”)
11. Karlslund, Landskrona (previously classified as “especially vulnerable area”)
12. Araby, Växjö (previously classified as “especially vulnerable area”)
13. Tynnered/Grevegården/Opaltorget, Gothenburg (previously classified as “especially vulnerable area”)
14. Valsta, Sigtuna (new addition to the list)
Areas classified as “especially vulnerable” are:
1. Bergsjön, Gothenburg
2. Husby, Stockholm
3. Rinkeby/Tensta, Stockholm
4. Skäggetorp, Linköping
5. Södra Sofielund (Seved), Malmö
6. Alby, Botkyrka
7. Biskopsgården, Gothenburg
8. Fittja, Botkyrka
9. Gottsunda, Uppsala
10. Hallunda/Norsborg, Botkyrka
11. Hammarkullen, Gothenburg
12. Hjällbo, Gothenburg
13. Hässleholmen/Hulta, Borås
14. Lövgärdet, Gothenburg
15. Norrby, Borås
16. Nydala/Hermodsdal/Lindängen, Malmö
17. Rosengård, Malmö
18. Vivalla, Örebro
19. Ronna/Geneta/Lina, Södertälje
