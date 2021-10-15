Three new entries added to Sweden’s list of ‘vulnerable areas’

A preview of the Swedish police authority’s list of so-called “vulnerable areas” – areas characterised by various social issues and crime – was published by public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio this week. It’s expected to be released officially by the police later this year.

According to the radio report, three new areas will be added to the list, all of them in the Stockholm region.

These are Grantorp/Visättra in Flemingsberg and Fisksätra in Nacka, which will be classified as “vulnerable”, and Valsta in Sigtuna which will be classified as a “risk area” – which falls between “vulnerable” and “especially vulnerable”.

Two areas will be removed from the list entirely: Rannebergen in Gothenburg and Klockaretorpet in Norrköping.

Karlslund in Landskrona, Araby in Växjö, and an area around Tynnered in Gothenburg will be downgraded from “especially vulnerable” to “risk areas” according to the radio report.

The list, first introduced in 2015, currently includes 61 areas, up from 60 last time the list was updated. These areas are divided in to “vulnerable”, “risk areas” and “especially vulnerable”.

The lowest level classification, “vulnerable”, is described by the police authority as areas “characterised by a low socioeconomic status where criminals have an effect on the local community”.

The next level is a “risk area”, described as an area “fulfilling the criteria for a vulnerable area, but not the criteria for an especially vulnerable area”, but where the situation is “so alarming that there is a risk that the area will become especially vulnerable if adequate precautions are not taken”.

The final, and most serious classification is “especially vulnerable”, areas characterised by “a general unwillingness to take part in judicial processes”, where it can be “difficult or almost impossible for the police to carry out their work”.

Areas classified as “vulnerable” are:

1. Fröslunda, Eskilstuna

2. Lagersberg, Eskilstuna

3. Navestad, Norrköping

4. Skogås, Huddinge

5. Vårby, Huddinge

6. Älvsjö/Solberga, Stockholm

7. Andersberg, Halmstad

8. Brandbergen, Haninge

9. Bredäng, Stockholm

10. Bäckby, Västerås

11. Charlottesborg, Kristianstad

12. Edsberg, Sollentuna

13. Finnsta, Upplands Bro

14. Gamlegården, Kristianstad

15. Hagsätra/Rågsved, Stockholm

16. Hisings Backa, Gothenburg

17. Hässelby/Vällingby, Stockholm

18. Råslätt, Jönköping

19. Skiftinge, Eskilstuna

20. Sångvägen, Järfälla

21. Termovägen, Järfälla

22. Vårberg, Stockholm

23. Östberga, Stockholm

24. Jordbro, Haninge

25. Storvreten, Botkyrka

26. Gårdsten, Gothenburg (previously classified as a “risk area”)

27. Visättra/Grantorp, Flemingsberg

28. Fisksätra, Nacka (new addition to the list)

Areas classified as “risk areas” are:

1. Holma/Kroksbäck/Bellevuegården, Malmö

2. Oxhagen/Varberga, Örebro

3. Söder, Helsingborg

4. Tjärna Ängar, Borlänge

5. Tureberg, Sollentuna

6. Dalhem/Drottninghög/Fredriksdal, Helsingborg

7. Fornhöjden, Södertälje

8. Hovsjö, Södertälje

9. Rissne/Hallonbergen, Sundbyberg

10. Kronogården/Lextorp/Sylte, Trollhättan (previously classified as “vulnerable area”)

11. Karlslund, Landskrona (previously classified as “especially vulnerable area”)

12. Araby, Växjö (previously classified as “especially vulnerable area”)

13. Tynnered/Grevegården/Opaltorget, Gothenburg (previously classified as “especially vulnerable area”)

14. Valsta, Sigtuna (new addition to the list)

Areas classified as “especially vulnerable” are:

1. Bergsjön, Gothenburg

2. Husby, Stockholm

3. Rinkeby/Tensta, Stockholm

4. Skäggetorp, Linköping

5. Södra Sofielund (Seved), Malmö

6. Alby, Botkyrka

7. Biskopsgården, Gothenburg

8. Fittja, Botkyrka

9. Gottsunda, Uppsala

10. Hallunda/Norsborg, Botkyrka

11. Hammarkullen, Gothenburg

12. Hjällbo, Gothenburg

13. Hässleholmen/Hulta, Borås

14. Lövgärdet, Gothenburg

15. Norrby, Borås

16. Nydala/Hermodsdal/Lindängen, Malmö

17. Rosengård, Malmö

18. Vivalla, Örebro

19. Ronna/Geneta/Lina, Södertälje