Swedish agency’s bizarre translation fail: ‘Why did you need a baby?’

Neale, a father of four based in Stockholm, was applying for VAB on the website of the Social Insurance Agency (Försäkringskassan) after staying home from work due to his child’s illness. When he selected the website’s option to translate the page to English, he was met with the hilarious translations, first reported by Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Instead of correctly translating the Swedish question “Varför behövde du vabba?” as “Why did you need to stay at home with your ill child?”, he was met with the question “Why did you need a baby?”.

“I just thought, wow, that’s so philosophical isn’t it, it just stopped me in my tracks,” Neale told The Local. “I grasped that it was a mistake and understood it was a mismatch – you are forgiving but it’s a government website so it shouldn’t be wrong,” he continued.

The Swedish “tiden du vabbade” – time spent looking after a sick child – was translated to “the time you waddled”. Photo: Neale Thomas