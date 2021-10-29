Sweden’s pandemic strategy: Coronavirus commission to present new report

What’s the coronavirus commission?

In June last year, Sweden appointed a panel to investigate the response to the coronavirus and evaluate the actions by the government and other authorities. It is headed by Mats Melin, an attorney who formerly served on Sweden’s top court for administrative cases.

Melin will hand over his second interim report to Health Minister Lena Hallengren at noon today, then hold a press conference at 1.30pm.

Their first report, which looked specifically at the handling of the pandemic in the elderly care sector, was presented in December last year.

What did the first interim report tell us?

In short, it found that Sweden had failed to protect its elderly.

The 300-page report was summed up like this in the English version: “Apart from the general spread of the virus in society, the factor that has had the greatest impact on the number of cases of illness and deaths from Covid-19 in Swedish residential care is structural shortcomings that have been well-known for a long time. These shortcomings have led to residential care being unprepared and ill-equipped to handle a pandemic. Staff employed in the elderly care sector were largely left by themselves to tackle the crisis.”

At the time, more than 7,000 people had died of Covid-19 (listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death) in Sweden. Of these, almost 90 percent were aged 70 years or older, and half of them were living in a long–term residential care facility. Just under 30 percent were receiving home help services.

Protecting the elderly population – an age group which is particularly vulnerable to serious illness from Covid-19 – was a key tenet of Sweden’s pandemic response, but the report also noted that Sweden did not have an especially high share of deaths in care homes as a proportion of total Covid-19 fatalities compared to other countries.

The government and Public Health Agency both admitted the attempts to protect the eldery failed, while Sweden’s healthcare watchdog condemned “serious flaws” in elderly care during pandemic. The commission’s report looked into exactly what led to these failures, and who was responsible. You can read more about the first report in The Local’s article from December 2020.

What will we learn from the second report?

The second report is meant to look more closely at the following aspects:

– The spread of the virus to and within Sweden

– Measures to limit the spread of infection

– Capacity of the healthcare system to handle the outbreak of the virus

– Testing and tracing

– Limiting the impact on functions vital to society

– Measures to mitigate the consequences for individuals

– The EU and international collaboration

– Consular work

– Collaboration between the public sector and the business community and civil society to handle the consequences of the virus outbreak

– Digital transition, education and research

– Communication due to the outbreak of the virus

We’ll cover the new report in more depth on The Local later today.

Will anyone be held responsible for failings?

It’s hard to say. We know that Sweden’s Covid-19 total death rate is lower than many other European countries, but much higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, which begs the question: what could, or should, have been done differently? The report will consider whether decision-makers made the wrong decisions, but it may be more lenient if it finds they made them in good faith and based on sound science.

Many of the key figures are stepping down anyway for unrelated reasons. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is retiring this month, as is Public Health Agency director-general Johan Carlson. State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell is 65 years old and will likely be retiring relatively soon, too. It is not clear what Health Minister Lena Hallengren’s role will be in Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson’s new government.

Andersson’s job in looking after the finances during the pandemic may not be closely enough linked to the health crisis to leave her vulnerable to severe criticism. Sweden’s next general election is coming up in September 2022, but it is still too early to tell whether or not the pandemic will be a talking point (most of the opposition supported the government’s pandemic measures, at least initially).

When will the final report be released?

A final report, covering multiple aspects of the approach, is expected by February 2022.