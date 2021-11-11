Christmas in Sweden: The 10 best julbord in the Malmö area

The Swedish julbord is an extensive spread that has evolved from a variety of traditions and today consists of an elaborate buffet of typical Christmas food. It is popular not only to sit down for a julbord on Christmas Eve with family, but also to go out for a special julbord meal at a restaurant in the run-up to Christmas – with family, friends or colleagues. See here for the low-down on the Swedish julbord.

All prices listed are per person, unless otherwise stated.

Traditional julbord:

These julbord are some of the most traditional you can get. With a focus on good quality meat and fish, they cater to those with no special requirements – although they may be able to accommodate special diets with advance notice.

1. Staffanstorps Gästis

Staffantorps Gästis has an impressive selection of herring – with a herring buffet based on the Scanian Herring Academy’s original recipes. Visitors to this julbord can also enjoy game, hams, cheese and salmon, alongside julbord classics like meatballs and prinskorv sausages.

When: Available between November 19th and December 24th.

Price: 450 kronor for lunch on weekdays. 565 kronor for Thursday nights and 650 kronor on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Kids under 13 pay 25 kronor per year of age.

2. Årstiderna i Kockska Huset

Årstiderna’s traditional julbord is served by candlelight in their 500-year-old building in the centre of Malmö. This year, their julbord is mostly table-service, with the exception being the herring course – served as a traditional buffet.

If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can upgrade to their lyxjul (“luxury Christmas”) julbord featuring lobster and champagne.

When: Available from December 3rd.

Price: Eat-in: 625 kronor. Take-away: 525 kronor. Lyxjul with lobster and champagne: 995 kronor.

No julbord is complete without the traditional Christmas ham. Photo: Helena Wahlman/imagebank.sweden.se

3. Gourmetgården Katrinetorp

Katrinetorps Landeri in Svågertorp is home to foodie-favourite restaurant Gourmetgården. Gourmetgården’s julbord is another traditional offering, with a focus on locally-sourced food, much of which comes from their own kitchen garden, open to the public.

Their julbord features classics such as gravad lax and ham, and is served in their 19th-century restaurant, which will be suitably decorated for the Christmas season.

When: December 11-12th and 18th-19th.

Price: 550 kronor for adults, 295 kronor for children under 12.

4. Grand Deli in Lund

Grand Deli in Lund offers a takeaway julbord for those who want to enjoy the hotel’s julbord in the comfort of their own home. Food is provided in disposable packaging, ready to warm up in your oven or microwave, so perfect if you are hosting guests and don’t feel like cooking.

Grand’s julbord features a number of dishes from Scanian producers, such as Grand’s own meatballs and mustard herring, gravad lax and hot smoked salmon from Vallåkra smokery, south of Helsingborg, prinskorv sausages from Hässleholm in northern Skåne, and smoked onion sausage from Tollarp in northeast Skåne.

If a julbord is too much food for you, you can book Grand’s two- or three-course Christmas menu instead, featuring halibut and Scanian venison.

When: Available from December 1st-23rd.

Price: Takeaway julbord: 445 kronor. Three-course Christmas menu: 790 kronor for two people. Two-course Christmas menu: 650 kronor for two people.

Many of the places on this list make their own pickled herring. Photo: OTW/imagebank.sweden.se

5. Sankt Gertrud

Sankt Gertrud, situated in a cobbled square in Malmö’s Caroli district, is offering a “jul-sharing” this year, meaning that its julbord will be served at-table rather than in the traditional buffet format.

A popular choice for company julbord bookings, Sankt Gertrud’s julbord offers Christmas-themed small plates, followed by two warm dishes, finishing with a saffron and lingonberry pannacotta.

Those looking for a more luxurious julbord can order extra sparkling wine or apple-based glögg (Swedish mulled wine) and canapés, a cheese plate or homemade sweets.

In previous years, Sankt Gertrud has offered good vegetarian subsitutes when ordered in advance, so this may be a good option for non-meat eaters.

When: Wednesdays-Saturdays from November 24th to December 18th.

Price: 555 kronor including tax, 495 kronor without tax (e.g. for companies ordering a julbord). Add-ons cost between 65-195 kronor without tax.

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly:

The above restaurants may offer vegetarian options if you ask, but we know that the ones below offer great vegetarian and vegan options, alongside the more traditional meat and fish dishes. Good choices if not everyone in your party eats meat.

Jansson’s temptation, a dish made using cream and sprats, is usually off-limits for vegetarians and vegans – but there are some places where they can enjoy this Christmas treat. Photo: OTW/imagebank.sweden.se

6. Anita’s på Börringekloster

Anita’s på Börringekloster is known for its buffets, and its julbord is no exception. It offers everything you could want, including meatballs, Jansson’s temptation, herring, cheese and Christmas ham, alongside a number of vegetarian dishes.

If you’d like a completely vegan option, Anita’s also offers a vegan julbord for two days only, with vegan versions of traditional herring and meat dishes.

When and price:

Julbord brunch: November 28th, December 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th. 375 kronor.

Vegan julbord: December 3rd 6-9pm – 475 kronor. December 4th 12-3pm – 375 kronor.

Traditional julbord: Booking only – contact restaurant for details. 475 kronor.

Christmas dinner: Four course julbord menu – booking only. 495 kronor.

7. Adventkyrkan

Seventh-day Adventist church Adventkyrkan on Östra Rönneholmsvägen in Malmö offers the only entirely vegetarian julbord on this list.

Their julbord features gravad lax based on carrots, herring made from aubergine, as well as vegan and vegetarian versions of popular dishes such as Västerbotten cheese pie and Jansson’s temptation.

When: November 28th.

Price: 300 kronor for adults, 100 kronor for children over 6.

Ängavallen organic farm in Vellinge has a julbord featuring the best of their produce – both meat and vegetables. Photo: Conny Fridh/imagebank.sweden.se

8. Ängavallen, Vellinge

Organic farm Ängavallen in Vellinge, south of Malmö, may be known for their meat, but their julbord also has some vegetarian offerings. Most of the ingredients for their julbord are sourced from their own farm, with a focus on animal health and welfare, stress-free slaughter and meat without antibiotics.

Their julbord is, unsurprisingly, very meaty, with patés, hams, terrines and ribs served alongside organic pickled herring, smoked, salted and cured salmon. Vegetarian dishes will also be served – contact the restaurant directly if you would like more details. Organic glögg (Swedish mulled wine), coffee and an appetiser upon arrival are included in the price.

When: December 3rd-5th and 9th-12th

Price: 765 kronor for adults. Half price for children aged 4-12, children under 4 only pay for drinks. All children will receive a goodie-bag of sweets.

9. Rådhuskällaren

Rådhuskällaren is another restaurant known for its meaty dishes – with Swedish classics like wallenbergare (breadcrumbed calf patties served with butter) often featuring on their menus.

Their traditional julbord is no different – all the classic warm and cold dishes you would expect, as well as a dessert buffet, served in their restaurant situated in the cellar of Malmö’s town hall.

Somewhat unexpectedly, they also offer a vegan julbord, served at-table instead of buffet-style, available via prebooking. This features pickled herring alternatives made from mushrooms, vegetarian meatballs made from chickpeas alongside vegan dessert options.

When: November 25th-December 22nd. Also served at lunchtime from December 6th.

Price: Tuesday-Sunday evenings, 550 kronor. All other evenings as well as lunches, 475 kronor. Children up to 12 years: 175 kronor.

Enjoy a warm glass of glögg before your meal at Bosjökloster in Höör. Photo: Helena Wahlman/imagebank.sweden.se

10. Bosjökloster, Höör

Monastery Bosjökloster in Höör is, admittedly, not particularly close to Malmö. It takes around 40 minutes to drive there from Malmö, or just over an hour via public transport – so this is definitely more of a day-trip option.

This julbord, described as a julbordsupplevelse or “julbord experience”, offers visitors the chance to start their evening with a glögg by the fire in the castle, while listening to stories (in Swedish) from Bosjökloster’s history. Attendees will then walk through candlelit hallways through to a seasonally-decorated hall, where a julbord based on home-made dishes as well as products from local producers will be served.

Vegans, vegetarians and pescetarians can also enjoy this julbord – just remember to include this information in your booking.

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from December 3rd-19th

Price: 545 kronor for adults (with glögg and stories by the fire: 575 kronor). Children aged 12-14, 325 kronor. Children aged 6-11, 225 kronor. Children aged 1-6, 95 kronor.