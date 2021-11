Man found dead in Stockholm apartment after two years

A man in his mid-70s was found dead in an apartment in Stockholm this week, with unopened post in the home suggesting he may have lain there for over two years, reports public broadcaster SVT. He was found after one of his neighbours contacted the police.

Police told SVT that his death was not suspicious, and that the man appeared to have been dead “for some time”. A spokesperson said his relatives had been notified.

In 2019, a discussion about loneliness and looking out for your neighbours was sparked after a man was found dead in another Stockholm apartment after over three years.

Swedish vocabulary: an apartment – en lägenhet

Fewer jobless university graduates in Sweden

A new report by Akademikernas a-kassa, an unemployment insurance for university graduates, shows that unemployment among its members last month fell by 10 percent compared to September this year, sending unemployment back to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of jobless people registered with Akademikernas a-kassa fell by 22 percent compared to October last year. But it also noted that long-term unemployment is on the increase, adding that the longer you’re out of work the harder it generally is to get back.

Swedish vocabulary: a university graduate – en akademiker (note that unlike the English “academic”, an akademiker can be anyone with a university degree, even if they’re not working in higher education)

Sweden to require Covid-19 vaccine passes at large events

Sweden is set to introduce vaccine passes for the first time from the start of December, with theatres, concerts and other indoor events able to limit entry to the fully inoculated.

On December 1st, the Public Health Agency intends to bring back restrictions for all indoor events with more than 100 participants. These restrictions might include a limit on the maximum number of people allowed to attend per square metre, or a minimum distance requirement between groups of people – the exact rules are to be confirmed.

But event organisers will be exempt from the new restrictions if they require that all those attending present a valid vaccination certificate (a negative Covid-19 test or proof of recovery will not be enough). These restrictions are not generally expected to be extended to restaurants and bars. Read more about what we know so far HERE.

Swedish vocabulary: a rule – en regel

Sweden to offer free Covid-19 tests to fully vaccinated after U-turn

Sweden’s Public Health Agency has reversed a controversial decision to stop recommending that the fully vaccinated get tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms, with regional health authorities advised to resume offering free tests from Monday.

The original decision to scale back testing on November 1st was heavily criticised. Sweden currently has one of the lowest test rates in Europe, making it difficult to know if it is at the start of a similar surge in infections as those seen by its Nordic neighbours.

The agency said that the decision to resume free tests for fully vaccinated reflected “growing infection rates in many European countries” as well as the agency’s prognosis that Sweden will see a “probable increase” in Covid-19 infections in the coming weeks, with regions such as Västmanland and Örebro already reporting rising case numbers.

Swedish vocabulary: a free test – ett gratis test (or ett gratistest, if you want to turn it into a compound noun as Swedish speakers are prone to do)

Hässelby dad admits to stabbing his children

A father in his 40s has confessed to stabbing his two young children and causing them to fall out the window of the family’s apartment in Stockholm suburb Hässelby, killing one and seriously injuring the other. He was remanded in custody on Wednesday.

A woman who was also initially held in connection with the alleged murder has been released. She is still formally considered a suspect, but the suspicions against her have been weakened, the prosecutor told Swedish media.

Swedish vocabulary: to injure – att skada