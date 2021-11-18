Which events will require Sweden’s new vaccine pass?

In a press conference on Wednesday, Karin Tegmark Wisell, the Public Health Agency’s new general director, explained that the vaccine pass requirement will apply from December 1st to all “public gatherings and public events” with over 100 attendees, taking place indoors. But what counts as a public gathering or public event?

Where will I need a vaccine pass?

Public gatherings and public events are classified as theatres, concerts, cinemas, nightclubs, sports events, dance performances, funfairs, and amusement parks, markets, conferences, demonstrations, and religious services.

Not all the details are clear at the moment, but the current information from the Public Health Agency is that the requirement will only apply to indoor events with over 100 attendees.

This means that it is unlikely that any of the above gatherings or events taking place outdoors, or indoors with fewer than 100 attendees, will be subject to the vaccine pass requirement.

For now, that means that events taking place outdoors, such as Christmas markets or funfairs, will not require a vaccine pass, but this may change.

Outdoor events such as Christmas markets are currently not affected by the requirement – although this may change. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Where is it not going to be required?

At the moment, restaurants and bars are not expected to be subject to the vaccine pass requirement – unless they are organising some sort of entertainment such as music or dance, in which case this will count as a public event, requiring a vaccine pass if there are over 100 people attending.

Although the possibility of requiring a vaccine pass is not currently expected to be extended to restaurants, bars or similar establishments, as has been the case in France, Denmark and other countries, culture minister Amanda Lind would not rule this out in a press conference on Wednesday, stating that the government are “constantly prepared to look at which measures are necessary, so this can’t be ruled out for the future”.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Classes and lectures taking place in schools and universities as part of a course of education are not classified as public gatherings or events either, so they will be exempt from the requirement.

However, ticketed lectures open to the public – i.e. lectures provided as entertainment rather than part of a course of education – will be subject to the requirement.

Shops, workplaces and public transport are not classified as public gatherings or events either – so they will be also be exempt from the vaccine pass requirement.

When asked in the press conference whether those working at events requiring a vaccine pass will also be subject to this requirement, Tegmark Wisell did not have an answer, stating that the Public Health Agency would have to “consider this question in more detail” but that they did not “currently feel that they needed to be included in the vaccine pass”, and that the current proposal did not require, for example, those playing on sports teams to have a vaccine pass.

Restaurants are not currently classified as public gatherings – unless they are also providing some form of entertainment. Photo: Tomas Oneborg / SvD / TT

What if I don’t have a vaccine pass?

It is currently unclear as to when a system for vaccinated individuals unable to access their vaccine pass will be ready – such as those without a personnummer (personal number) and if this will only be available for those vaccinated in Sweden, or if tourists or people vaccinated abroad will also be able to access the service.

Vaccine passes from certain “approved” countries are currently accepted for entry into Sweden, but it is not yet clear as to whether they will be accepted for public events.

Additionally, it is unclear as to how the vaccine pass system will work for those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who can actually get a Swedish Covid pass?

Amanda Lind, culture minister, advised in the press conference that those without a Swedish e-ID such as BankID will be subject to “substantial waiting times” when ordering their vaccine passes. The current system for those without Swedish-ID requires affected individuals to apply via post rather than online.

Vaccine passes valid for accessing the events above are currently expected to only be available to those who can provide proof of vaccination – proof of negative test or recovery from Covid-19 will not be valid.

The Local contacted health minister Lena Hallengren’s press secretary on Wednesday afternoon for confirmation that the vaccine pass service will be available to all before December 1st, and is awaiting a response.

The Local also contacted the e-Health Agency, the agency in charge of issuing vaccine passes, with the same request, and recieved the following response: “The e-Health Agency has been tasked by the government with introducing a manual routine for issuing vaccine passes to people without a personnummer (personal number) or samordningsnummer (coordination number). The government stated in their request that this issue should be solved before the end of the year. The e-Health Agency cannot currently provide an exact deadline for when this will be ready”.