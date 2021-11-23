Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Covid pass required at Sweden Democrat conference

The Sweden Democrats will require a valid Covid pass for admission to their party conference in Karlstad on Thursday, writes the party in an email to the TT newswire. Only people who are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 or are able to show a negative test result no older than 48 hours will be allowed to attend the conference.

Party leader Jimmie Åkesson in October urged the party’s members of parliament to get vaccinated against Covid-19, after it emerged that at least a handful had not done so.

Swedish vocabulary: valid – giltig

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Swedish school closes after Covid-19 outbreak

A junior high school in Hyltebruk in Sweden’s south-western Halland region will keep its doors closed until Wednesday, after ten pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

Regional newspaper Hallandsposten reports that the school’s 450 pupils were sent home at around noon on Monday and will now take part in online teaching instead.

Swedish vocabulary: a pupil – en elev

Snow, wind and ice warnings for northern Sweden

Swedish national weather agency SMHI issued a Tuesday warning of slippery roads in southern parts of the Norrland region, with risks of traffic delays and cancelled public transport. And in the Kalfjället parts of the Norrland mountains, snow and harsh winds are expected, with wind speeds measuring up to around 50-65 km/h.

You can keep up with SMHI’s latest weather alerts here.

Swedish vocabulary: slippery – hal

Crunch time for Swedish politics: What will happen on Wednesday?

The Swedish parliament will vote on whether or not to confirm Magdalena Andersson as prime minister tomorrow morning, with support for her not yet fully secured.

Negotiations to convince the Left Party to back Andersson will likely continue down to the deadline, with the vote set to be held at 9am on Wednesday. You can read more about exactly what’s at stake in Swedish politics in The Local’s guide for members.

Swedish vocabulary: tomorrow morning – i morgon bitti