Sweden gets new prime minister: Magdalena Andersson wins second vote in parliament

Andersson was elected with an extremely small marginal – 173 members of parliament voted against her – two more, and she would have lost the vote. She will be Sweden’s first female prime minister.

The Social Democrats, alongside Amineh Kakabaveh, parliament’s only independent, voted for Andersson, with the Green Party, the Left Party and the Centre Party choosing to abstain.

Nina Lundström from the Liberal Party also chose to abstain – breaking party lines and going against the rest of the Liberal Party who voted against Andersson.

Under Sweden’s system, a prime ministerial candidate does not need the support of a majority in parliament, they just need to avoid a majority voting against them.

Andersson will now lead a one-party Social Democrat government, rather than the coalition Green-Social Democrat government which had previously been in power since 2014.

This will be Sweden’s first entirely Social Democratic government in 15 years – the last time a one-party Social Democrat government was in power was in 2006, where Andersson was state secretary of the Finance Ministry under then-prime minister Göran Persson.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be easier for the Social Democrats to govern Sweden – their government would still be a minority government, with support from only 100 of parliament’s 349 members, requiring careful cross-party negotiation to introduce policy.

Andersson addressed the importance of this in a press conference shortly after the vote on Monday: “Like all minority governments, we’re going to try and cooperate with other parties in parliament. We have a long tradition of cooperation, and we’re ready to do what it takes to move Sweden forwards.”

She will also be governing on the opposition’s budget rather than her own – Sweden’s first governmental budget co-authored by far-right party Sweden Democrats.

The next step for Andersson is to announce her cabinet – planned to take place on Tuesday at 9:30. After this she, alongside her new cabinet, will attend a so-called skifteskonselj – a change of government cabinet meeting with the King of Sweden at the Royal Palace.

That is when the transition of power formally takes place, after which her new government will take up its duties.