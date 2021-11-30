Sweden tightens Covid-19 testing guidelines for international arrivals

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Coronavirus

Share this article
Sweden tightens Covid-19 testing guidelines for international arrivals
File photo of a Covid-19 testing station at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Everyone who has visited a non-Nordic country in the last week before travelling to Sweden is urged to get tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible after arriving.

Sweden on November 30th stepped up its Covid-19 testing recommendations for travellers following spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in several countries.

Now, all travellers who have been to a country other than Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland in the week before travelling to Sweden are recommended to get a Covid-19 test as soon as possible after arriving, preferably the same day, if possible.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

These guidelines apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, as well as those who have had Covid-19 in the last six months, and those who provided evidence of a negative test when entering Sweden. They do not apply to children aged under six.

In addition to this, everyone arriving in Sweden from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Eswatini is urged to get a Covid-19 test on the day of arrival or as soon as possible, as well as a second test after five days.

Furthermore, all travellers from those countries should stay home for seven days upon arrival in Sweden, irrespective of vaccination status, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. These recommendations also apply to children, regardless of age.

As before, everyone who gets symptoms of Covid-19 should get tested, regardless of whether or not they’ve been abroad.

By 6pm on Tuesday, the Omicron variant had been confirmed in three people in Sweden. The variant was first discovered by South Africa on November 9th, and may be more contagious than other variants, although there are still a lot of unknowns.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

UPDATED: Which events will require Sweden’s new vaccine pass?
FOR MEMBERS

UPDATED: Which events will require Sweden’s new vaccine pass?

Sweden to introduce vaccine passes for events of over 100 people

Sweden to introduce vaccine passes for events of over 100 people

Why is Sweden cutting testing as Europe enters a new Covid-19 wave?
FOR MEMBERS

Why is Sweden cutting testing as Europe enters a new Covid-19 wave?

Sweden speeds up third vaccine dose for over-65s

Sweden speeds up third vaccine dose for over-65s

Covid-19 case at Malmö conference: Handshakes were ‘avoided’

Covid-19 case at Malmö conference: Handshakes were ‘avoided’

More people in Sweden could soon be eligible for Covid vaccine booster: Public Health Agency

More people in Sweden could soon be eligible for Covid vaccine booster: Public Health Agency

Can my boss force me to return to the office when Sweden scraps home-working recommendation?

Can my boss force me to return to the office when Sweden scraps home-working recommendation?

OPINION: Sweden’s Covid travel ban is getting more and more absurd

OPINION: Sweden’s Covid travel ban is getting more and more absurd

More news

UPDATED: Which events will require Sweden’s new vaccine pass?
FOR MEMBERS

UPDATED: Which events will require Sweden’s new vaccine pass?

Sweden to introduce vaccine passes for events of over 100 people

Sweden to introduce vaccine passes for events of over 100 people

Why is Sweden cutting testing as Europe enters a new Covid-19 wave?
FOR MEMBERS

Why is Sweden cutting testing as Europe enters a new Covid-19 wave?

Sweden speeds up third vaccine dose for over-65s

Sweden speeds up third vaccine dose for over-65s

Covid-19 case at Malmö conference: Handshakes were ‘avoided’

More people in Sweden could soon be eligible for Covid vaccine booster: Public Health Agency

Can my boss force me to return to the office when Sweden scraps home-working recommendation?

OPINION: Sweden’s Covid travel ban is getting more and more absurd