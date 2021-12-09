Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden moves forward with Covid vaccine pass plans

The Swedish government has submitted a proposal to extend the Covid vaccine pass scheme to restaurants, leisure and culture centres, shopping malls and venues for private events (i.e. private events held in rented premises; it won’t apply to gatherings in private homes).

Relevant authorities and organisations will now be invited to comment on the proposal before it comes into force – a process likely to take around ten days.

The proposal doesn’t automatically mandate vaccine passes – instead it will be up to individual venues to decide whether to use them, either on their own or in combination with other infectious disease control measures. But it essentially means that venues that use vaccine passes won’t be affected by Covid restrictions such as limits on visitors.

The vaccine pass rules in the proposal could be rolled out in steps and will only be activated if authorities consider that it’s necessary due to the spread of infection.

Swedish vocabulary: a vaccine pass – ett vaccinbevis

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Stockholm opens new Covid vaccination centre

Stockholm will open a new hub for Covid vaccinations at a conference centre in Älvsjö, south of the city, on the back of criticism of long queues at the region’s vaccine centres.

It is set to open next week and if it’s fully staffed it is estimated to be able to administer 10,000-15,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines a week. Here’s a link to all the vaccination centres in Stockholm.

Booking should be done by phone for those who do not have an electronic ID, or by logging into the Stockholm healthcare app Alltid Öppet.

Swedish vocabulary: to open – att öppna

New Omicron infection confirmed in western Sweden

Thirteen cases of the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus have so far been confirmed in Sweden, according to the Public Health Agency.

The latest one was discovered in the western Västra Götaland region, the first one in that region. Regional healthcare officials said that the person in question had arrived from South Africa and had followed all the guidelines – got Covid tests on arrival and self-isolated. Test-and-tracers have found no sign of the person spreading it to others.

Covid-19 cases are in general on the rise in Västra Götaland, where more than 1,650 new infections were confirmed last week, up from a weekly 650 infections a month ago, reports the TT newswire. Other Swedish regions are also seeing a rise in infection.

Sweden is currently sequencing around 40 percent of all positive Covid tests, and all tests of returning travellers. All confirmed Omicron infections can so far be linked to international travel, but there may be other cases that haven’t been discovered.

Swedish vocabulary: thirteen – tretton