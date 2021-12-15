EXPLAINED: How to book your Covid booster dose in each Swedish region

To find out exactly what applies to you, we also recommend checking on the website of your region on 1177.se (find links below). All information in this article was correct to the best of our knowledge as of December 15th.

Note that many regions also offer the third dose to younger age groups who work with elderly people or belong to risk groups themselves; if you fall into one of those groups it is best that you consult with your workplace or doctor to get more information and medical advice about when and how you should get your booster.

Please note that people in many regions experienced difficulties booking their first vaccines via phone lines and via 1177.se or apps, so it is possible that you may come across difficulties booking your booster.

You cannot book a vaccine appointment by calling 1177. High demand might mean phone lines are busy with long waiting times, or that online booking options crash. If that happens to you, the best advice is to keep trying, especially in the morning when new times are often released – several readers have reported successfully booking their appointment after multiple tries.

Blekinge

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone over the age of 18 can book an appointment for their third dose, as long as their second vaccine dose was at least six months ago.

Those over the age of 65 can get their booster vaccine five months after their second vaccine dose.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How do I book?

Go to this link, click “Till bokningssidan” and then click “Ja, det har gått rätt intervall sedan jag fick dos 2”. Choose a slot at a doctor’s office, the same one where you are registered if possible.

You should not need BankID in order to book, but you do need a personnummer to book online. If you do not have a personnummer, or if you have difficulties, you should ring your doctor’s office directly to book a time.

Dalarna

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone who had their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago can book an appointment for vaccination. Those over 65 can get their second dose after five months.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can book by logging in at 1177.se and booking a time for vaccination at your doctor’s office. You should not need BankID. If you need help, contact the region on 010-249 92 88. The region doesn’t give specific instructions for people without a personnummer, so if you have difficulties booking, use that phone number.

Gotland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone who had their second dose earlier than June 27th can get a booster vaccination. Make sure that six months have passed since your second vaccination dose (five months if you are over 65).

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

If you’re eligible you can book your vaccination by calling 0498-26 98 00 (weekdays at 06.30am-3.30pm) or using the Swedish healthcare app Alltid Öppet (Always Open). If you don’t have a personnummer, use that phone number. You can also use the region’s drop-in centres.

Gävleborg

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone aged over 18 who had their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago can book an appointment for vaccination. Those over 65 can get their second dose after five months.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

Book your time under “Tidbokning för vaccination” on the booking page on 1177.se. If you don’t have BankID or another digital ID, or don’t have a personnummer, you need to ring 026-15 03 00. You can also see a list of drop-in times under “Drop-in vaccination” on the page linked here.

Halland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

All born before 1971 are able to book their third vaccine dose.

From December 16th, all over 18s can book their third vaccine dose. The booking system will be available to you four months after you received dose two. When you log in, you will see available times six months after you received your second dose.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can book a time via Region Halland’s booking service. Log in with your digital ID.

If you can’t book that way, for example if you do not have a digital ID, you can call 010-476 19 35 (weekdays 8-5pm and Saturdays 9-3pm) or call your doctor’s office directly.

Drop in vaccinations are available at the locations listed here.

Jämtland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Booster vaccinations in Jämtland are currently being offered to all over-18s, if six months have passed since your second dose, or five months if you’re over 65.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can book via 1177.se (not by calling the 1177 phoneline) or by calling 063-14 22 50. You can choose the health centre you want to go to, and book a time there. If you do not have a personnummer, use the phone number instead of the online option.

Jönköping

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Booster vaccinations in Jönköping are currently being offered to everyone over the age of 50.

Vaccinations will be rolled out to all other over 18s gradually, with this expected to start in week 3 of 2022 (week commencing January 17th).

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

Everyone over 18 can book via 1177.se or the region’s health site, or directly via the doctor’s offices offering vaccinations, which you can find here. You do not need a digital ID to do this, but if you can’t book online you should ring the doctor’s office directly.

Kalmar

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone over the age of 18 who had their second dose at least six months ago can book an appointment for their booster vaccination. Over-65s can book their booster vaccination five months after their second dose, at the earliest.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You book your appointment via 1177.se or by calling your local doctor’s office directly. You do not need digital ID to book online, but you do need a Swedish personnummer. You can call 0480-844 44 for help booking a time. Find English-language instructions here.

There is a drop-in vaccine bus offering Covid-19 vaccines and booster doses at different locations in Kalmar in December. Details are available here.

If you do not have a personnummer, the region advises calling your doctor’s office directly by phone.

Kronoberg

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone born in 1971 or earlier, as well as those with an illness or condition which carries an increased risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19, can book a booster vaccination.

Those born 1956 or earlier can get their booster vaccination five months after their second dose. Those born after 1956 must wait at least six months.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can find details of doctor’s offices and centres offering vaccinations, and their contact information, from 1177.se. If you do not have a personnummer, or if you do not speak Swedish, you can call 0470-58 60 00 for help booking your appointment.

Norrbotten

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine at least six months ago, as well as those aged over 65 who had their second vaccine at least five months ago can now book their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

To book, either log in via 1177.se and book a time at a doctor’s office or vaccination centre, or if you don’t have digital ID or for another reason can’t do this, call 010-452 63 03 on weekdays between 9-4pm.

Skåne

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone over the age of 60 who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for over-65s) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can find health centres with available times on Region Skåne’s website.

If you don’t have a personnummer or e-identification, you should call or visit a health centre to make an appointment for vaccination.

Stockholm

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone born in 1961 or earlier who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can book a slot by logging into 1177.se using BankID, or by using the app Alltid Öppet, or by contacting your doctor’s office directly.

There is also a phone booking system, with information available in English and other languages. You can reach the English-language line by calling 08-428 429 20 on weekdays between 8am-7pm, and find information about other language services here. You need a Swedish personnummer to use this option.

If you do not have a Swedish personnummer, you can visit a drop-in vaccination bus to get your booster shot.

Find out exactly what applies to you by checking with 1177.se which has information for each age and risk group.

Sörmland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone born in 1961 or earlier who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

The timeframe for extending booster vaccinations to other age groups is as follows (this is subject to change):

Week 51: age 50-59 (born 1971 or earlier)

Week 3-4 2022: age 30-49 (born 1991 or earlier)

Week 7 2002: age 18-29 (born 2003 or earlier, and over the age of 18)

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can book by logging into 1177.se, which requires a digital ID, and it’s also possible to book by calling 016-10 40 44 on weekdays between 8-4:30pm if you cannot book online, for example if you do not have a personnummer. You can find more information here.

Some doctor’s offices also have their own booking processes and you can book the vaccine with them directly; find out more from 1177.

Uppsala

Who can get the booster vaccination?

All adults (over 18) who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book a time for a Covid-19 booster vaccination.

People aged over 65 will get a letter when it’s time for them to get their vaccine, if they don’t book their own vaccine appointment.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can book online via 1177.se, Länsvaccinationer or Vaccina.

If you have questions, you can also call 018-617 45 40 on weekdays between 8-4pm. If you do not have a personnummer, you can call 018-617 35 00 to get help booking your slot.

Värmland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone aged 18 or above who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can book online by logging in to 1177.se, which requires a digital ID.

Drop-in vaccinations are available here.

If you don’t have a BankID, a personnummer or need help booking for another reason (for example if you have had a severe allergic reaction before and need a medical assessment), you can call the booking phone line on weekdays at 010-831 80 70 on weekdays between 8-4pm.

Västerbotten

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone aged 50 or above (born 1971 or earlier) who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can book by logging into 1177.se, which requires BankID, attending a drop-in vaccination, or by contacting a doctor’s office directly. It does not need to be the doctor’s office you are registered at, and you can find contact details for doctors in the region here.

If you do not have a Swedish personnummer, you are advised to attend a drop-in service (under “Umeå – Central drop in vaccination Umeå”).

If you are under 50 but are eligible for a booster vaccination, you will need to call a doctor’s office directly, or attend a drop-in vaccination hub – you cannot book online.

Västernorrland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone aged 60 or above (born 1961 or earlier) who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

In Västernorrland you can book a slot online or directly with the doctor’s office. BankID is not required, but you do need a personnummer to book online, and you can book a slot at any doctor’s office in the region; contact details are available from 1177. You can also use the app, MittVaccin.

Be aware that vaccination services in Västernorrland will be closed from December 27th-January 7th.

If you cannot book online, for example if you do not have a personnummer, you can call 0611-804 00 for assistance, which is open on weekdays from 8-4pm and weekends from 10-4pm.

Västmanland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone aged 18 or above who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

If you are eligible for the vaccine, you can either book a slot by logging on to 1177.se and booking at a health centre, which requires a digital ID, or by calling 021-481 87 00 on weekdays between 9-5pm, which is the option you should use if you do not have a personnummer. You can also view the centres offering vaccines and see when slots are available here.

Västra Götaland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone aged 60 or above (born 1961 or earlier) who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

The region advises people who are eligible to book do so via the region’s website. If you are unable to book a time online – if you do not have digital ID, for example – then you can call vaccination centres directly. A list of vaccination centres is available here.

Drop-in vaccinations are available here.

Örebro

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone aged 18 or above who had their second dose at least six months ago (five months ago for those born 1956 or earlier) can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

You can use the region’s digital booking system which does not require a digital ID but you do need a personnummer. Drop-in vaccinations are not available for booster doses.

People who cannot use the digital booking system, for example those without a personnummer, can call 019-602 80 00 on weekdays between 7.30-3.45pm.

Östergötland

Who can get the booster vaccination?

Anyone aged 65 or above (born 1956 or earlier) who had their second dose at least five months ago can book an appointment for their booster vaccination.

This was correct to the best of our knowledge on December 15th.

How to book:

Those who are eligible for a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Östergötland will receive a letter from Region Östergötland telling them how to book an appointment. But if you are not registered as living there you may want to contact the region directly.

If you need help booking an appointment, you can call 010-105 90 00. If you have general questions about the Covid-19 vaccine, you can call 010-105 99 77.

If you do not have a personnummer, you can call your nearest doctor’s office, or call the central booking office on 010-105 90 00. You may also be able to attend a drop-in service at a doctor’s office or vaccination centre. You must be able to provide some sort of proof showing when you received your first two doses of the vaccine.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 vaccination in Sweden that isn’t answered here, or do you want to share your experience of booking a time? You can contact our editorial team at [email protected] using the subject line ‘Covid-19 vaccine’.