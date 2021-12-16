Stockholm’s new plan for opening Covid booster bookings to over-18s

The decision comes just two days after the county’s health department started taking bookings for those born in 1961 or earlier.

In a press message, Stockholm’s vaccine coordinator, Magnus Thyberg, said that opening up bookings to all those who had been prioritised in the spring would mean people in risk groups would get access to their third vaccine dose.

“We now want to offer above all those in our risk groups the chance to book a dose,” he said. “That’s to say all those over the age of 18 who were vaccinated with their second dose by May 16th or earlier.”

As Stockholm only opened up bookings for 55-59-year-olds to get their first shot on May 6th, the new announcement does not extend bookings to most of the new age group – at least not if they got their first two doses in Stockholm.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

In the press release, Thyberg said that Region Stockholm aimed from the week starting January 17th to offer the third booster dose to more people over the age of 18, who had received their second dose more than six months previously.

This might start to cover 55 to 59-year-olds, but as 18-year-olds in Stockholm were only offered bookings for their first shot on July 9th, they will still have to wait a little longer.

Region Stockholm recommended that people use the Alltid öppet app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play to book their third dose. It said that those who had booked their second dose through the app would receive an sms message when they become eligible for their third dose.

If you have a Swedish personnummer but don’t have access to the app, you can call one of these numbers to book your vaccine.

If you don’t have a personnummer, you should contact a doctor’s office (vårdcentral) directly or visit a mobile vaccination unit during drop-in hours. If you have a samordningsnummer you can also get vaccinated at a vaccination centre that offers drop-in.