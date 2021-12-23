Everything you need to know about travelling to, from and within Sweden

The Public Health Agency has issued guidance on what kind of test will be accepted:

The test must be either an antigen test or a PCR/NAAT test and it must have been carried out 48 hours before arriving in Sweden – not 48 hours after you get the result, and not 48 hours after departure, so make sure you plan your trip carefully, especially if it’s long-distance.

The test certificate must also include the following information, and be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, English or French:

Name and date of birth

The date and time for the test

The kind of infection you were tested for (i.e. Covid-19/SARS-CoV-2 or a variant)

What kind of test was used (i.e. antigen, PCR or NAAT)

Information that the test was negative

The name and address of the laboratory that carried out or issued the test

The requirement to show a negative test applies to those over the age of 12 and regardless of where in the world you are travelling from, and whether or not you are vaccinated. If you belong to a category of traveller which has to present a negative test and you don’t do so, or if your flight is delayed so that you arrive in Sweden later than 48 hours after it was carried out, border police may refuse entry.

That said, other than that, previous exemptions from showing a Covid test generally still apply. That means, among other things, that Swedish citizens and foreign residents who can prove they live in Sweden have the right to enter without showing a negative test.

You can find a full list of exemptions on the Swedish Police Authority’s website. Note that it has at the time of writing not been fully updated to reflect the changing rules on December 28th. You can also read more about the new rules on the government’s website.

Note that is is still not possible to travel from some countries to Sweden as a tourist, even if you can show a negative test, and these rules will continue to apply after December 28th. There are also different rules for “exempt” non-EU countries and “approved” non-EU countries.

Until December 28th, vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from “exempt” countries can travel to Sweden for any reason if they can show a negative test, and people with a vaccine pass issued by an “approved” country can travel to Sweden without showing a negative test.

But from December 28th, everyone has to show a negative test, so in practice, this means:

People who have a vaccine pass issued in an approved country – Albania, Andorra, Armenia, El Salvador, the Faroes, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, Kap Verde, Lebanon, Morocco, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Panama, San Marino, Switzerland, Serbia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Togo, Turkey, Ukraine, the US and the Vatican – may travel to Sweden after December 28th, but in addition to the vaccine pass they also need to show a negative test no older than 48 hours. Note that people travelling from these countries must still be fully vaccinated, unless their country is also on the “exempt” list below.

People from exempt countries – Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Canada, Kuwait, Macao, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan and Uruguay – will as before have to show a negative Covid test, but after December 28th the test may be no older than 48 hours (as opposed to 72 hours, which is currently the case).

People travelling from the EU, including Nordic countries Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, will also need to show a negative test, regardless of vaccination status.

People who frequently commute across the Swedish border for work or studies can choose to either show a negative test no older than a week, or a valid vaccine pass.

Note that on top of all of this, there is also an additional recommendation to get tested after arriving in Sweden. This applies to everyone, with the only exceptions being children under preschool age and people who travel frequently across the border, for example children who live alternately with parents in different countries and study or work commuters (who should instead get tested at least once a week).

Rail passengers at Stockholm Central Station the day before Christmas Eve. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Travelling in Sweden

Everyone is recommended to wear a face mask on crowded public transport, but no exact definition of “crowded” has been issued, so don’t be surprised to find a lot of people without a face mask. The primary recommendation is to avoid public transport if possible.

When it comes to long-distance public transport (more than 150 kilometres), there are no further guidelines for the public than what applies in general: avoid public transport if possible, try to keep a distance to other people and wear a face mask if it’s crowded. You can read more HERE about some of the rules and recommendations you’re expected to follow in Sweden this Christmas and into the new year.

Public transport operators are on the other hand from December 28th obliged to “as far as possible” ensure that each passenger has access to a seat or a bed (depending on the kind of train), according to the Public Health Agency’s regulations. They must also inform passengers and staff of how to avoid the spread of infection, and follow up and document all the infection control measures they’ve put in place.

Travelling from Sweden

Make sure you read up on what Covid rules apply in the country you’re travelling to and any countries you’re travelling through. If you got vaccinated in Sweden and have a personnummer or samordningsnummer you can get a Swedish Covid pass via covidbevis.se – if you apply online, you should get your pass almost immediately, but if you have to apply by post the waiting times are several weeks.

If you need a negative Covid test to travel, note that travel certificates are not free in Sweden, so you’ll have to pay for your test. You can find a list of healthcare providers that offer certificates linked to the Covid pass scheme on the eHealth Agency’s website.

Passengers are recommended to wear a face mask in airports, but this is not enforced and based on what The Local has been told by readers, is only very loosely adhered to – so that is perhaps something you will want to be aware of if you’re flying from Sweden.

Note that queues at airports may be long due to many countries around the world having stepped up their Covid documents requirements, so arrive with plenty of time to spare.

The above information was correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. Please be aware that we are not a government authority and cannot issue any guarantees about whether or not you will be able to travel to Sweden. We always advise readers to also consult the official information on the Swedish border police’s website before travelling.