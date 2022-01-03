IN NUMBERS: Covid patients increase in Sweden over New Year’s period

IN NUMBERS: Covid patients increase in Sweden over New Year's period
File photo of an intensive care doctor in Sweden. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT
There are now more Covid-19 patients in Swedish hospitals than at any point since May last year.

More than 610 Covid-19 patients were in hospital on the first day of 2022, according to public broadcaster SVT’s database which collects information from official sources.

That’s up from 485 patients the week before, and the highest number since May.

It is far below the peak of the second wave at around this time last year, when hospitals had more than 2,600 Covid patients to care for, but almost two years into the pandemic many hospitals are struggling with resources and staff shortages. In Stockholm, an emergency room doctor told public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio P4 that emergency, intensive care and geriatric units in the capital were “completely full”.

In the past week, the number of Covid inpatients (not including intensive care) increased in 13 out of Sweden’s 21 regions and decreased in eight, according to SVT.

In addition to that, around 120 Covid patients were in intensive care on Monday, a figure which is at its highest level since June.

In the past week, the number of Covid patients in intensive care increased in 13 regions in Sweden, remained unchanged in three regions, and decreased in five regions.

Western region Västra Götaland is among the regions noting a sharp increase in the number of Covid patients, with 148 inpatients including 11 in intensive care, according to its latest figures on Monday. That’s an increase of more than 60 people in a week.

The number of newly confirmed Covid infections was also on the increase in Sweden before and during the holidays, although holiday data lags may affect the exact number.

According to the latest available data from December 30th, Sweden has recorded 1,314,784 Covid cases during the pandemic. Sweden updates its official data Tuesday-Friday, so the Public Health Agency is expected to present updated figures tomorrow.

