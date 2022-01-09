Swedish Crown Princess and Prince catch Covid-19 for the second time

Sweden’s Royal Court announced that Prince Daniel had tested positive in a press release issued on Sunday, while Crown Princess Victoria’s second infection was revealed in another release on Saturday

The royal couple, who are both fully vaccinated, first tested positive for the virus in March last year, and have only mild symptoms.

According to the press releases Prince Daniel was suffering “very mild symptoms and feels well”, while Princess Victoria has “the symptoms of a cold but otherwise feels well”.

The couple are both now isolating in Haga Palace in the north of Stockholm, where they have lived since 2010.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Sofia, who are triple-vaccinated, both tested positive on Tuesday. The couple are now symptom-free, but are continuing their isolation at Drottningholm Palace to the west of Stockholm.

Prince Carl Philip, Victoria’s younger brother, and his wife Princess Sofia were the first Swedish royals to test positive in November 2020.