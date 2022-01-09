Swedish Crown Princess and Prince catch Covid-19 for the second time


royals

Share this article
Swedish Crown Princess and Prince catch Covid-19 for the second time
Both Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: TT


Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel have both tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, although very mild cold symptoms.

Sweden’s Royal Court announced that Prince Daniel had tested positive in a press release issued on Sunday, while Crown Princess Victoria’s second infection was revealed in another release on Saturday 

The royal couple, who are both fully vaccinated, first tested positive for the virus in March last year, and have only mild symptoms. 

READ ALSO: 

According to the press releases Prince Daniel was suffering “very mild symptoms and feels well”, while Princess Victoria has “the symptoms of a cold but otherwise feels well”.  

The couple are both now isolating in Haga Palace in the north of Stockholm, where they have lived since 2010. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Sofia, who are triple-vaccinated, both tested positive on Tuesday. The couple are now symptom-free, but are continuing their isolation at Drottningholm Palace to the west of Stockholm. 

Prince Carl Philip, Victoria’s younger brother, and his wife Princess Sofia were the first Swedish royals to test positive in November 2020. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Why Sweden’s new prince is not a Royal Highness

Why Sweden’s new prince is not a Royal Highness

IN PICTURES: Swedish royals celebrate National Day

IN PICTURES: Swedish royals celebrate National Day

Third baby on the way for Sweden’s Princess Madeleine

Third baby on the way for Sweden’s Princess Madeleine

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria on solo trip in Japan

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria on solo trip in Japan

Royal baby joy! Swedish princess pregnant with second child

Meet the Swedes’ favourite royal: poll

Swedish royals issue rare group picture as New Year’s treat

In pictures: Sweden’s Prince Alexander’s royal christening