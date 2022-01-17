Which Swedish banks still let foreign citizens apply for a BankID?

New BankID rules mean that foreign citizens may no longer be able to apply for the electronic ID online. And some banks have as a result blocked the service entirely for those who don't hold a Swedish passport or national ID. Here's what The Local has been told by banks.
Member comments
The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
My Skatteverket ID card (issued early 2020) has a chip in it, and I have a reader that is capable of scanning it, however it only works on the Skatteverket website (it’s called “AB Svenska Pass” on their login page)
The card reader is/was available for about 200kr online but it’s not widely promoted. Not like you can just walk into a tax office and buy one.
Seems to me like banks – and every other business in Sweden – would rather just not put the work in to support a range of eID because BankID is so ubiquitous.