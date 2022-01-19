What’s it like to work as a foreign teacher at Swedish free school chain IES?

Internationella Engelska Skolan, the free school chain that made its founder nearly a billion kronor, pays its qualified foreign teachers low wages and gives them duties they have not trained for, several teachers who work for the chain have told The Local.
Member comments
The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
I used to work for this school 12 years ago and everything in this article is true. Low wages and extra work assignments and not getting paid were the main reasons I left. It was very unfair to the kids, the amount of turnover in the school staff.