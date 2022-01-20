Swedish public sector crying out for IT talent

In autumn 2021, 68 percent of state sector employees told the Swedish Agency for Government Employers’ survey that they had a shortage of suitable applicants. That’s up from 44 percent the year before, and a return to pre-pandemic levels, reports Publikt, a magazine published by the ST trade union.

Digital skills are sorely needed. As many as 39 percent of employers said they had a shortage of system developers and system administrators, and 27 percent reported a shortage of IT staff in areas such as operation, maintenance and support.

According to the survey, there is also a lack of legal professionals. Almost half of employers working in the areas of social security and public administration report a shortage of these professionals.

At the same time, the number of state sector employers struggling to retain employees is falling – in 2021, only 12 percent of respondents had had such issues. However, this percentage is higher in some sectors than others: in the education sector, one in four employers reported difficulties retaining staff.