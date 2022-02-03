Reader question: When will Sweden scrap its non-EU travel ban?

What are the current rules?

On January 27th, the Swedish government extended border restrictions until February 28th for EU/EEA arrivals, and March 31st for non-EU arrivals, also referred to as “third country” arrivals.

This means that people travelling to Sweden from non-EU/EEA countries cannot enter the country unless they are covered by one of a series of exemptions from the entry ban. Such an exemption could be for example living in a so-called “exempt country”, having a valid Covid vaccine pass issued by an “approved country”, or being a resident of Sweden.

For people travelling to Sweden from EU/EEA countries, the extension of the entry ban only means that they will continue to have to show an EU Covid certificate (with proof of vaccination, negative test or recovery – unless they’re exempt) or an equivalent.

If nothing changes, these restrictions will expire on the above dates (although in theory they could be extended again), and the entry ban will no longer be in effect.

What do we know so far, and what is unclear?

All we know so far is that the Sweden will lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions on February 9th, with Health Minister Lena Hallengren stating in a press conference announcing the changes that “the government is planning on removing travel restrictions introduced on December 21st for the Nordic countries”, adding that they would provide more information as soon as it was possible.

The only restrictions the Health Minister specifically mentioned in the press conference were those covering the Nordic countries introduced on December 21st 2021. The restrictions introduced then regarded travellers from Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, stipulating that, from that date, they must show a valid Covid pass to enter the country.

Prior to December 21st, travellers from these countries were exempt from any entry rules, meaning that they did not have to show a negative test or proof of vaccination to enter Sweden. This included everyone travelling from these countries, regardless of their original country of departure.

It is unclear as to whether restrictions stipulating proof of vaccination or a negative test will also be lifted for EU travellers, or whether travellers from those non-EU countries for whom exceptions do not apply – who have been banned from visiting Sweden during the pandemic – will finally be allowed into the country.

Hallengren did not say anything about travel restrictions for other countries. The Local contacted the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs for clarification on whether there would be any changes for EU and non-EU travellers, and received this response from a ministry spokesperson: “The government will provide more information on this shortly, as the Health Minister said in the press conference.”

The Local will provide updates when more information is available.