Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 9 February 2022 08:14 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
In Malmö, the KB nightclub opened its doors at one minute past midnight on Wednesday – no longer restricted by the 11pm limit on opening hours. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Sweden lifts almost all Covid restrictions

Nearly all Covid restrictions and recommendations were removed in Sweden on Wednesday – a day people have been either dreading, looking forward to, or both at the same time, at least judging from the responses The Local got to our reader survey.

Some of the key measures that have been scrapped are vaccine pass requirements at public events, limits on the number of people in shops, and early closing times in restaurants, as well as any travel restrictions for people arriving from the EU.

Sweden will also no longer offer free PCR tests to the general public.

Swedish vocabulary: closing time – stängningstid

Warning of travel chaos on Stockholm-Uppsala railway line

No regional or commuter trains were running between Stockholm City and Uppsala/Gävle/Borlänge on Monday morning, due to a signal fault caused by a fire. It is one of Sweden’s busiest routes, so commuters may want to hold off on returning to the office despite the lifted work-from-home Covid recommendations.

Replacement buses have been called in. There was no immediate forecast on Wednesday morning as to when the problem will be resolved, but a spokesperson for rail operator SJ told the TT newswire that it may take days before traffic can return to normal.

Swedish vocabulary: a commuter train – ett pendeltåg

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

SAS opens new route to Canada

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is set to start operating direct flights to Toronto, Canada, on June 2nd, with three departures a week from Copenhagen and four from Stockholm.

SAS currently also flies to the following cities in North America: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington DC.

Swedish vocabulary: a flight – ett flyg

Volvo to invest 10 billion kronor in iconic Gothenburg factory

Volvo plans to invest 10 billion kronor in its Gothenburg plant in western Sweden as it switches production to electric cars.

The factory, which opened in 1964, is the oldest currently in use and largest of the carmaker, with nearly 6,500 employees, producing 1,250 vehicles per day.

This investment comes on the heels of another major project in Volvo’s electrification strategy, the announcement of the construction of a joint factory with Swedish battery maker Northvolt, also near Gothenburg.

Swedish vocabulary: a factory – en fabrik

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 8 February 2022 08:59 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

What The Local’s new design means for you

Hi there! You may have noticed that The Local looks quite different today.

After several years with the same design we decided that it was high time to give the site a makeover. For one thing we wanted it to look nicer, but most importantly the new design is aimed at making it quicker and easier for you to find what you need.

HERE’S an article to explain how the new design is meant to work.

We would love to hear from you if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvements. You can drop us a line at [email protected] or, if you are a member, you will as always be able to let us know what you think in the comments below the article.

Swedish vocabulary: a suggestion – ett förslag

Swedish party leaders go head to head in televised debate

The leaders of Sweden’s eight parties faced off in a debate organised by broadcaster TV4 on Monday evening. They debated issues such as the record-high electricity prices this winter and whether or not Sweden should invest in more nuclear power.

They also debated crime, with the right-wing opposition demanding so-called visitation zones and Green Party leader Märta Stenevi slamming the proposal as racist. Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said that the government had already tightened punishments for criminals and would continue down that path in 2022. She added that in addition to cracking down on crime, more measures were needed to prevent gangs recruiting youths, such as investing in schools, jobs and social services.

Swedish vocabulary: nuclear power – kärnkraft

Man gets money back after transferring it to the wrong person

A man who refused to pay back 213,000 kronor to another man who accidentally wired the money to his bank account in error has been told by a court to refund the sum.

The man initially claimed that he had not received any money and did not want any further contact. But bank statements showed that he had not only received it, but transferred some of it to his other accounts and used some of it to pay his bills.

Regional newspaper Sydöstran, in south-eastern Sweden, first covered the story.

Swedish vocabulary: a bank statement – ett kontoutdrag

Record number of dogs illegally smuggled into Sweden

Statistics by the Swedish Customs Agency show that in the first ten months of last year, a total of 483 dogs were seized as smugglers tried to bring them to Sweden illegally. That’s 189 more than over the whole of 2020, reports Swedish news agency TT.

“Not long ago we found six puppies being transported in the trunk of a vehicle. When we were about to open the door, they licked the condensation off the wind shield – they were that thirsty,” customs officer Håkan Hansson told TT, warning that potential buyers should be careful when buying dogs online and from abroad at low prices.

Swedish vocabulary: a dog – en hund

Sweden to scrap all Covid border restrictions for EU travellers

From Wednesday it will be possible to travel to Sweden from the rest of the EU without showing a Covid pass, as the country prepares to lift all border restrictions for the union.

The Swedish government at an extraordinary meeting on Monday decided to remove all entry restrictions from the Nordic countries and other EU/EEA countries on February 9th, the same day it will also scrap nearly all of its domestic Covid rules and recommendations. But the non-EU entry restrictions will remain in place for now.

Click HERE to read more.

Swedish vocabulary: to travel – att resa

SHOW COMMENTS