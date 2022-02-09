Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden lifts almost all Covid restrictions

Nearly all Covid restrictions and recommendations were removed in Sweden on Wednesday – a day people have been either dreading, looking forward to, or both at the same time, at least judging from the responses The Local got to our reader survey.

Some of the key measures that have been scrapped are vaccine pass requirements at public events, limits on the number of people in shops, and early closing times in restaurants, as well as any travel restrictions for people arriving from the EU.

Sweden will also no longer offer free PCR tests to the general public.

Swedish vocabulary: closing time – stängningstid

Warning of travel chaos on Stockholm-Uppsala railway line

No regional or commuter trains were running between Stockholm City and Uppsala/Gävle/Borlänge on Monday morning, due to a signal fault caused by a fire. It is one of Sweden’s busiest routes, so commuters may want to hold off on returning to the office despite the lifted work-from-home Covid recommendations.

Replacement buses have been called in. There was no immediate forecast on Wednesday morning as to when the problem will be resolved, but a spokesperson for rail operator SJ told the TT newswire that it may take days before traffic can return to normal.

Swedish vocabulary: a commuter train – ett pendeltåg

SAS opens new route to Canada

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is set to start operating direct flights to Toronto, Canada, on June 2nd, with three departures a week from Copenhagen and four from Stockholm.

SAS currently also flies to the following cities in North America: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington DC.

Swedish vocabulary: a flight – ett flyg

Volvo to invest 10 billion kronor in iconic Gothenburg factory

Volvo plans to invest 10 billion kronor in its Gothenburg plant in western Sweden as it switches production to electric cars.

The factory, which opened in 1964, is the oldest currently in use and largest of the carmaker, with nearly 6,500 employees, producing 1,250 vehicles per day.

This investment comes on the heels of another major project in Volvo’s electrification strategy, the announcement of the construction of a joint factory with Swedish battery maker Northvolt, also near Gothenburg.

Swedish vocabulary: a factory – en fabrik