OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: Why are a Swedish minister’s private bills anyone’s business but theirs?

In what strange world is being late in making a payment to the local council for sewage services a possible sacking offence for a government minister?

Published: 16 February 2022 09:04 CET
OPINION: Why are a Swedish minister's private bills anyone's business but theirs?
Swedish Environment Minister Annika Strandhäll. Photo: Lars Schröder/TT

In mid-February, the Dagens Nyheter newspaper – the newspaper that broke the sex scandal story that saw the Nobel Literature Prize suspended for a year – published its latest scoop.

“Environment Minister Annika Strandhäll has had a missed payment sent to the National Debt Enforcement Agency, DN can reveal,” its editor, Peter Wolodarski, announced on Twitter.

The debt, 700 kronor ($75) for the installation of a “sludge separator” which should have been paid at the end of 2021, had grown to 1,350 kronor due to late payment charges.

After more than a decade in Sweden, I still find this idea – that the way a minister handles their private, personal finances should be a matter of public interest – utterly mystifying.

From my British perspective, and the perspective of, I suspect, many other foreigners living in Sweden, it’s her money. If she’s late with her bills, she will have to pay a fine. She will probably get a credit marking. That’s her business and no one else’s.

But Tobias Billström, the parliamentary leader of the leading opposition Moderate Party, was immediately out calling for her to be sacked, denouncing her as a slarvmaja, a woman of sloppy, disorderly habits.

“The Prime Minister cannot reasonably keep this slarvmaja – who has now received several chances and official warnings – in her government. Once is enough, twice is once too many,” he declared on Twitter.

So many Swedes then leapt onto Twitter to censure Strandhäll and boast about how they have never once had a debt sent to the enforcement agency, that Kronofogden, the Swedish name for the agency, ended up trending higher than Sweden’s Olympic gold in speed skating, the first in 34 years. 

The story started at the end of last year when Strandhäll was found to have had nine debts sent to the agency since 2018, as part of the investigation of incoming ministers’ finances that has become a Swedish journalistic tradition. 

Strandhäll is by no means the first politician to get into trouble for what people in other countries might see as private economic matters.

Cecilia Stegö Chilò lasted only ten days as Minister for Culture in the first government of Moderate leader Fredrik Reinfeldt, after it turned out she had not paid her TV licence for at least 16 years. Even Billström himself, who was appointed Migration Minister at the same time, got into hot water after it transpired he hadn’t paid for his TV licence either. He didn’t resign, of course (he’s a man). 

Then there’s the so-called Toblerone Affair which forced Mona Sahlin to withdraw her candidacy to be the next leader of the Social Democrats in 1996.

She had spent 53,174 kronor on private expenses on a government credit card, including the purchase of two Toblerone chocolates, something she claimed was an advance on salary that was standard practice among ministers at the time.

It also later emerged that she hadn’t paid for her TV licence and had 98 unpaid parking fines of which 32 had gone to the National Debt Enforcement Agency. She was later found to have committed no crime. 

Arguably, the much-publicised dispute between Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch and 82-year-old pensioner Esbjörn Bolin, who sold her his house and then tried to go back on the contract, is also a private matter, but this has not stopped it dogging Busch for two years. 

But with all the transgressions above (apart from perhaps Busch’s problems – at least until she formally admitted to defaming the seller’s legal counsel), you could argue there is some legitimate public interest. Not paying your TV licence was a crime, and both Chilò and Billström were withholding payment in protest. Sahlin was using public money to buy private goods. 

The Strandhäll case is unusually petty, even by Swedish standards. It is also rather cruel. 

The first batch of unpaid bills was from a period when she had been left to care singlehandedly for her children and stepchildren, who were at the time 12, 17, and 19, after her live-in partner, or sambo, took his own life.

The argument appears to be that someone who is bad at handling their own personal finances lacks the required qualities to be a minister.

“Why claim to be able to organise Sweden when you can’t even organise yourself?” tweeted Mattias Lindberg, a columnist for the right-wing web newspaper Bulletin. 

This is an argument that might hold water when choosing an accountant or perhaps a lawyer, but for a politician, does it really wash? What counts for a minister is communication skills, vision, leadership.   

There’s something cultural behind it: a shame in not paying your debts, or failing to properly manage your household. 

In Britain, government ministers used to have to resign if they were discovered being unfaithful to their partners, something which is also arguably a private matter. Per Albin Hansson, who built Sweden’s Social Democratic state as Prime Minister between 1932 and 1946, supported and lived between two separate families and joked to journalists that “they accuse me of being a Mormon”. 

If that says something about British attitudes to sex, the Strandhäll scandal says something about Swedish attitudes to debt. 

Personal debt seems to be peculiarly morally loaded. Skuld, after all, means both “debt” and “sin”.

Perhaps there’s some connection to Sweden’s Lutheran heritage, or perhaps it’s a throwback to the Sweden of the 19th century and before, when poverty was widespread and those who didn’t pay their debts were thrown into a debtor’s prison? 

Either way, for a foreigner it’s one of those instances when, just as you think you understand how the country works, you realise you don’t at all. 

POLITICS

How will the Swedish government’s funding plans for free schools affect students?

The Swedish government has submitted a proposal to change state-issued school funding, offering more to state-run schools. What does this mean, and how could it affect students?

Published: 11 February 2022 16:16 CET
How will the Swedish government's funding plans for free schools affect students?

What’s the government proposing?

At a press conference on February 10th, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Schools Minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom proposed alterations to how school funding is split between state schools and free schools. Currently, both types of school receive equal funding.

The new proposal would mean that state schools would get more money per student than free schools, to reflect their extra responsibilities – such as the need to be able to guarantee that there will always be enough places for students in need and the fact that they must accept all students, not just those who are most likely to succeed.

Andersson stated that more proposals were to come, including a ban on mobile phones in class, and “stricter proposals so that the process of choosing a school will be more equal for all students, with equal chances and opportunities for all”.

What are free schools?

Since reforms carried out by the then centre-right government in the 1990s, independently run “free schools” (friskolor, or “charter schools”) have been allowed to receive public funding in return for following national education policy, and parents are able to freely enrol their child at them without being tied to geographical catchment areas.

For proponents, the schools contribute to a cost-effective, competitive and efficient approach to learning, where talented students are allowed to shine and choose their own future. For critics, they increase segregation, lead to grade inflation and put the schools’ focus on marketing themselves to attract as many students (and thereby funding) as possible, rather than improving the quality of teaching.

Not all free schools are run by profit-making companies, but some are. They’re facing renewed scrutiny in Sweden following a series of reports in Swedish newspapers, including The Local. The ruling Social Democrats are also preparing to campaign in this year’s election on a pledge to forbid the owners of free schools from taking out profits while at the same time receiving funding from the tax payer.

Why does the government want to reform the system?

Firstly, the government argues that reforming the system would make schools in Sweden more equal, meaning that state schools would receive compensation for their extra responsibilities.

In addition, Andersson sees this as a way to “get rid of market schools” – as the for-profit free schools are usually referred to as in Sweden – who, she argues, lead to “increased segregation and greater divides between people”.

What could this mean for students?

It is unclear exactly how this could affect students in free schools, if it comes into effect.

The plan is targeted specifically at what Andersson calls “market schools”, for-profit free schools owned by companies or individuals who, in some cases, states Andersson, use taxpayers’ money “to buy luxury villas on the east coast of Florida or go to sex clubs in Thailand”.

However, there does not appear to be a distinction between market schools and other free schools in the proposal, meaning that all free schools could be affected, if it is passed by parliament.

Some are against the idea, such as Aftonbladet’s Andreas Cervenka, who writes that this “could cause for-profit free schools to lower their costs even more to compensate for the lack of funding, which could lead to fewer teachers, lower-quality school food or messy classrooms”.

The Swedish Association for Independent Schools is also against the proposal. The association’s CEO, Ulla Hamilton, told newswire TT that the association considers it “irresponsible for the government to announce such a proposal”.

“It was very clear that they couldn’t answer questions about what the consequences could be,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton was also concerned that there could be a risk that free schools had no choice but to close, telling TT that “there is definitely a risk. (Education Minister) Anna Ekström has previously said that the reduction could be around 8.5 percent of school funding. That represents a risk for free schools that they can’t make it work financially.”

TT asked Hamilton whether she was of the opinion that every free school in the country could be at risk, to which she replied: “there’s a risk that could happen, it depends on what the effects are”.

With regards to students in state-run schools, it’s not clear how they would be affected by the proposal either, if it were to be approved.

Students in these schools would have more money per head, but neither Kihlblom nor Andersson was able to state exactly how much the difference in funding would be if these changes came into effect.

How likely is it that this will happen?

It seems unlikely that the proposal will be passed. The Swedish National Audit Office (Riksrevisionen) announced last week that they plan to investigate school funding – something which Hamilton thinks will affect the proposal’s chances of making it through parliament.

“I don’t think (that the proposal will be approved). The reasonable thing would be for the other parties to say ‘let’s wait to see what the National Audit Office’s analysis says, and then make our decision’,” she told TT.

Additionally, Andersson herself seemed unconvinced that the proposal would pass through parliament, stating in the press conference that this was “far from certain”.

If it does, the government has set July 1st, 2022, as the date at which the law would come into effect, with any decisions on funding proposed to be effective from 2024.

