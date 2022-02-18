For members
HISTORY
Everything you need to know about Swedish bomb shelters and where to find them
Sweden has over 65,000 shelters to be used in the event of war. Find out how to find your nearest shelter, and how you'll know when to use it.
Published: 18 February 2022 17:08 CET
A shelter located in the basement of an apartment building. Photo: Adam Wrafter/SvD/TT
ALCOHOL
Why doesn’t Sweden have any decent village pubs?
In the UK, France and Germany few villages lack their own cosy pub, café or gasthaus, often hundreds of years old. But in Sweden, you're lucky to find a kebab pizza joint. Why is there nowhere decent to eat or drink in the Swedish countryside?
Published: 27 January 2021 11:15 CET
Updated: 15 May 2021 09:26 CEST
The best you're likely to find in most Swedish villages is a pizzeria. Photo: Helena Landstedt/TT
