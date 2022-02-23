Read news from:
UKRAINE CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How Sweden could be impacted by the Ukraine crisis

Tensions between Russia and western nations have increased following Russia's recognition of the 'People's Republic' in eastern Ukraine. The Local takes a look at Sweden's stance on the crisis and how the country could be impacted.

Published: 23 February 2022 12:07 CET
Ukrainians in the city of Mariupol rallied on February 22nd against the Russian actions in the region. Photo: AP Photo/Sergei Grits

What’s Sweden’s relationship with Russia in general?

Although Sweden and Russia do not share a border, Russia is still a close neighbour to Sweden in terms of geography, with strategically-placed areas of Sweden such as the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea often identified as potential targets for Russian military action.

In fact, as recently as January this year, Sweden rolled out tanks to the island of Gotland amid what the military described as increased “Russian activity” in the region.

In comments to The Local back in 2015, Gotland residents described their feelings towards Russia: “When I grew up in the 1950s, our parents used to threaten us with Russia if we didn’t behave. ‘If you don’t finish your dinner the Russians will get you.’ That threat is here again now, in real life. We are after all rather vulnerable out here in the Baltic Sea,” one resident said at the time.

Although Sweden has not been at war in over 200 years, the country were often at war with Russia prior to this, often over control of territory in the Baltic region.

In 2017, Sweden reintroduced mandatory military service and reopened its garrison on Gotland in January 2018 amid concerns about Russian intentions in Europe.

What has Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said?

In a press conference on February 22nd, Andersson spoke out condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine, calling it a “clear violation of international law”, and stating that “Sweden strongly denounce Russia’s actions”. Andersson stopped short of describing their actions as an invasion when pressed by journalists on the issue, but called them an act of “aggression”.

Andersson stated that sanctions from the EU “could naturally have some effect on Sweden, but above all it depends on whether Russia retaliate with their own sanctions against Sweden”.

Andersson has also commented on Sweden’s willingness to take in Ukrainian refugees if the conflict escalates even further, saying in comments to newspaper Dagens Nyheter that Sweden “cannot take as large a proportion of refugees as we did in 2015”, and that it is “reasonable that countries who didn’t take as much responsibility then take more responsibility this time”.

How likely is it that Sweden will join Nato? 

Public support for joining Nato has been increasing in Sweden. A Demoskop poll last year found that 46 percent of Swedish citizens supported joining the alliance, an increase of 10 percentage points in just two years, and up from as low as 17 percent in 2012. 

Sweden’s parliament in December voted through a parliamentary decision calling for the country to, like Finland, officially hold open a “Nato option”. This was possible because the Sweden Democrats dropped their previous ambivalence over Nato membership and sided with the pro-membership Moderate, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties.   

Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that this parliamentary decision, and the resulting international uncertainty over Sweden’s position, was “not good for Swedish security”. 

While Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist has brought Sweden’s armed forces closer to Nato, with Sweden running frequent joint military exercises, the Social Democrat party remains strongly opposed to joining. 

“The Social Democratic Party is, for identity reasons, quite clear that Sweden should have an independent voice in international politics, and they have a very 1980s perspective of Nato as being US-controlled,” Magnus Christiansson at the Swedish Defence Institute told The Local in January.

While the right-wing parties have united behind support for Nato membership, the centre-left and left were implacably opposed, meaning it will take a change of government, and probably a referendum, for Sweden to join. 

It’s an election year

It’s important to note that all of this is coming at a sensitive time for Sweden, and particularly for the minority Social Democrat government, who will be hoping to increase their share of the vote in September’s election. Holding on to voters who might otherwise move to the anti-immigration Sweden Democrat party could be one reason why Andersson tried to shift responsibility for taking in refugees onto other countries.

How will it impact Sweden economically?

Sweden’s economy is not closely tied to either Russia or Ukraine, with only 1.5 percent of exports flowing to Russia.

But there are indirect factors that could have an impact, including rising fuel prices which are already at a record-high. On February 23rd, the price of a litre of petrol increased by 0.10 kronor to 19.29 kronor on average, and by 0.15 kronor to 21.62 kronor for a litre of diesel.

Around 40 percent of European gas comes from Russia, but since we’re heading into the summer months it is unlikely that the price of electricity will see a radical increase in Sweden in the near future. If the conflict continues into the winter, the scenario may be different.

Travelling to Ukraine

The Swedish Foreign Ministry advises against all travel to Ukraine and on February 12th urged all Swedish citizens to leave the country.

This includes all kinds of travel, including business trips or visiting family. The advisory indirectly affects non-Swedish citizens too, because if you have a Swedish travel insurance, it will usually be null and void if the Foreign Ministry has advised against travel to a certain country.

MILITARY

Swedish foreign minister in US to discuss Ukraine and Russia

Sweden's foreign minister Ann Linde travelled to Washington on Wednesday for high-level meetings with the Biden administration ahead of next week's talks between Russia and Nato.

Published: 6 January 2022 11:15 CET
Ann Linde, Sweden's foreign minister, is in Washington to discuss Ukraine with the Biden administration. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

In a press release announcing the visit, Sweden’s foreign ministry said that Linde would “discuss Russia’s actions and the situation in and around Ukraine”, with, among others, Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, Jonathan Finer, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, and Uzra Zeya, the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights of the United States.

“The USA is a very important partner, and our close cooperation, both bilaterally and through the EU is necessary both to underpin the European security order and stability in our neighbouring region, to fight the retreat of democracy worldwide, and to drive important values issues in international forums,” she said.

Russia alarmed Sweden and its neighbour Finland when it published a mock-up treaty with the US in December, which included a list of desired security guarantees which included a commitment to “prevent further eastward expansion” of Nato, something which would bar the two non-aligned countries from joining the alliance. 

Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, said before Christmas that this request was a “totally unacceptable” infringement of Sweden’s options.   

“We must have the freedom to take our decisions based on what we believe is best for the Swedish people. It is about our basic sovereignty and freedom of action to make our own decisions,” he said.

But he faced criticism from centre-right parties – which unlike the ruling Social Democrats support Nato membership – for adding that Sweden “will not join Nato, either now or later”.

Finland, which like Sweden is not a Nato member, pushed back more assertively against the Russian move, with both the country’s president Sauli Niinistö and its prime minister, Sanna Marin, using their New Year addresses to assert the country’s “Nato option”.

Magnus Christiansson, a senior lecturer at the Swedish Defence University, said Linde would use her visit to communicate Sweden’s position ahead of Wednesday’s Nato-Russia Council meeting, and would also want to send a signal that Sweden is free to choose its own alliances.

“Sweden does not have Nato access, so she would be rather desperate to give Sweden’s perspective ahead of this summit, and she would also want to show the world that Sweden is on the Western side,” he said.

As well as coordinating with the US ahead of the summit, Linde’s visit might also include discussions on how Sweden and Nato will coordinate in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s demands, he argued, were so far-reaching that they might be less a negotiating tactic than an attempt to build a ‘casus belli’ or justification for war.

“It might be that the Swedish government realises this and then her trip and her discussions and preparations for the Nato meeting would be preparations for defence: how do we coordinate in the case that this there is a spillover into the Baltic states? Christiansson said. “It might be part of this crisis management.”

In the press release, Sweden’s foreign ministry said that the meeting was following up the visit to Stockholm from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the start of December, indicating that Linde’s trip may have been planned before Russia made its demands. 

