For members
UKRAINE CRISIS
EXPLAINED: How Sweden could be impacted by the Ukraine crisis
Tensions between Russia and western nations have increased following Russia's recognition of the 'People's Republic' in eastern Ukraine. The Local takes a look at Sweden's stance on the crisis and how the country could be impacted.
Published: 23 February 2022 12:07 CET
Ukrainians in the city of Mariupol rallied on February 22nd against the Russian actions in the region. Photo: AP Photo/Sergei Grits
For members
MILITARY
Swedish foreign minister in US to discuss Ukraine and Russia
Sweden's foreign minister Ann Linde travelled to Washington on Wednesday for high-level meetings with the Biden administration ahead of next week's talks between Russia and Nato.
Published: 6 January 2022 11:15 CET
Ann Linde, Sweden's foreign minister, is in Washington to discuss Ukraine with the Biden administration. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments