Ikea joins H&M and Spotify in suspending operations in Russia

Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced on Thursday it would suspend its activities in Russia and Belarus, affecting nearly 15,000 employees, 17 stores and three production sites, in response to the war in Ukraine.

Published: 3 March 2022 13:23 CET
File photo of an Ikea store in Stockholm. Photo Janerik Henriksson/TT

“The war has had a huge human impact already. It is also resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions. For all of these reasons, Ikea has decided to temporarily pause operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement to AFP.

The suspension mainly concerns Russia, where the Swedish group has been present since 2000 and is one of the largest Western employers.

Operations in Belarus would also be halted, though the country hosts only a few suppliers and has no shops, according to Ikea.

“The devastating war in Ukraine is a human tragedy, and our deepest empathy and concerns are with the millions of people impacted,” the company said.

“These decisions have a direct impact on 15,000 Ikea co-workers, and the company groups will secure employment and income stability and provide support to them and their families in the region,” Ikea said.

While the stores operated by the Ingka group account for the bulk of the workforce affected, 12,000 people, Ikea also has nearly 2,500 employees working in manufacturing, with three factories in Russia.

According to the company, 47 suppliers in Russia and 10 in Belarus, would be affected by the decision, which also puts a stop to imports and exports between the two countries.

Prior to this announcement, Ikea had initially announced that it would leave its shops in Russia open, which was met with criticism in Sweden.

Several other Swedish companies have already halted their Russian operations over the war and sanctions imposed on Russia.

On Monday, Swedish truck maker Volvo said it was stopping sales and halting production at its Kaluga plant, and telecoms giant Ericsson also said it would halt deliveries to Russian clients. On Wednesday, Swedish clothing giant H&M said that it would halt all sales in its Russian stores.

Spotify closes Russian office and limits content over Ukraine

Music streaming giant Spotify said on Wednesday it had closed its office in Russia and removed Russian state-sponsored content from its service.

Published: 3 March 2022 08:31 CET
The move came in response to the “unprovoked attack against Ukraine”, Spotify said in a statement, adding it had taken several measures as a result.

“We have closed our office in Russia until further notice,” said the Stockholm-based company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, the streaming giant said it had examined “thousands of podcast episodes since the start of the war” and limited users’ ability to find podcasts owned and operated by media outlets tied to the Russian state.

Spotify said that earlier in the week it had removed all content from Russian state-sponsored news outlets RT and Sputnik within the European Union and other markets.

But it would keep its service open to Russian users.

“We believe that it is of utmost importance that our service is available in Russia to allow a global flow of information,” Spotify said.

Several other Swedish companies have already halted their Russian operations over the war and sanctions imposed on Russia.

On Monday, Swedish truck maker Volvo said it was stopping sales and halting production at its Kaluga plant, and telecoms giant Ericsson also said it would halt deliveries to Russian clients. On Wednesday, Swedish clothing giant H&M said that it would halt all sales in its Russian stores.

