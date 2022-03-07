For members
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE
INTERVIEW: Is Sweden’s Cold War ‘hedgehog’ strategy coming back?
In the Cold War, weapons were stashed in forests all over Sweden, in factories, and in citizens' homes, as part of the so-called 'hedgehog' strategy, meaning Sweden, although small, should be painful to attack. The Local spoke to Frej Welander, an analyst at the Swedish Defence Research Agency, about whether we might see this approach return.
Published: 7 March 2022 15:38 CET
A volunteer for Sweden's Home Guard handles a weapon on their introductory training course in 2014. At the peak of the Cold War, weapons were stored in Swedish factories, houses and forest depots. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
